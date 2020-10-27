Jail implements rolling lockdown amid COVID tests, visitation scheduled to resume

WATERLOO — Four inmates at the Black Hawk County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting authorities to set up a rolling lockdown to limit contact between the 272 prisoners.

Tests came back last week showing one person in general population and three people housed under incoming quarantine were positive.

All remain at the jail, said Sheriff Tony Thompson.

“Nobody is exhibiting any symptoms at all,” Thompson said Monday.

Three were recent arrivals at the jail and were going through 14 days of isolation, a standard procedure set up at the beginning of the pandemic to screen people before they are released into the general population.

Thompson said he is troubled by the fact a positive test came from an inmate who had been in the general population. That inmate has been placed in isolation, and officials are awaiting a follow-up test to confirm the results, which could come Tuesday.

The jail had one other positive test from a general population inmate earlier in the pandemic, but the follow-up test determined it was a false positive.