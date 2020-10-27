Jail implements rolling lockdown amid COVID tests, visitation scheduled to resume

WATERLOO — Four inmates at the Black Hawk County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting authorities to set up a rolling lockdown to limit contact between the 272 prisoners.
Tests came back last week showing one person in general population and three people housed under incoming quarantine were positive.
All remain at the jail, said Sheriff Tony Thompson.
“Nobody is exhibiting any symptoms at all,” Thompson said Monday.
Three were recent arrivals at the jail and were going through 14 days of isolation, a standard procedure set up at the beginning of the pandemic to screen people before they are released into the general population.
Thompson said he is troubled by the fact a positive test came from an inmate who had been in the general population. That inmate has been placed in isolation, and officials are awaiting a follow-up test to confirm the results, which could come Tuesday.
The jail had one other positive test from a general population inmate earlier in the pandemic, but the follow-up test determined it was a false positive.
When last week’s tests came back Friday, officials shut down visitation and had planned to keep the privilege closed for 14 days. But they backed off after discussions Monday. Visitation is expected to resume Tuesday, he said.
Jail officials implemented a system that locks down half of the inmates within a pod at any one time in an effort to allow for more social distancing, cut down on contact with others and allow time for more cleaning. For instance, inmates in the lower tier of cells can have access the pod’s day room for a certain amount of time while inmates in the upper tier are on lockdown.
At some point everything gets wiped down, and they switch.
“Fifty percent of the facility went to lockdown status while the other 50 percent is out … and they rotate their time out of their cells to be fair and equitable for telephone usage and television, etc,” Thompson said.
Masks are mandatory for staff members, and inmates are required to wear masks when they are outside of their cells.
Thompson said he sought advice from the county health department regarding the safety measures.
