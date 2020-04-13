Jail, community corrections adjust to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Jail is at its lowest occupancy since it was built.

And community corrections officials are taking steps to allow for extra room needed for social distancing at area halfway houses.

The measures are to preclude coronavirus outbreaks among people awaiting trial or serving time.

“Right now the jail has the lowest census it has ever had” since the current facility was opened in 1995, said Sheriff Tony Thompson.

The 272-bed jail is normally near full. But since the COVID-19 pandemic, jail officials have been letting low-level detainees await trial in their own homes, reserving cells for those accused of more serious crimes.

Tuesday’s head count was at 135 inmates, Thompson said.

“Not since we opened have we seen that type of population,” Thompson said.

To guard against infection entering the jail, deputies have set up a separate pod for incoming inmates. New arrivals spend 14 days there — the incubation period for the virus — before they are moved to other pods.