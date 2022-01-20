Items found with body of missing Waterloo woman matched items found at her apartment

WATERLOO — Valentine’s Day 2017.

The date graced a red sweatshirt celebrating the day Lakisha Owens and Fredrick Williams got married. The name “Williams” was centered above the date, “Fred” was on one sleeve, “King” was on the other side.

Police investigators said they found the sweatshirt stuffed into a kitchen trash can in the Paige Drive apartment the couple shared after her burned body was found dumped in a wooded area behind a cemetery in January 2018.

Williams, 40, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse to conceal a crime, and this week investigators testified that items found on and around her remains could be traced back to the apartment.

Officers had earlier testified that they had checked the apartment in the six days Owens was missing and found nothing out of the ordinary.

The place was clean, although relatives found it unusual the bed had been made.

But armed with information about evidence found with the body, officers returned to the apartment and focused on mundane items that now had more meaning.

Sgt. Kerry Devine testified Wednesday that they recovered a partially melted white plastic trash bag over Owen’s head. The bag had black ties similar to those found in a box of Glad garbage bags recovered from the apartment, said Jody Stratton with the police department’s crime lab.

The body had been wrapped in an Aztec print comforter, a polka dot sheet and a fleece blanket and bound with blue painters tape. Stratton said officers found a matching polka dot pillow case and flat sheet at the apartment.

Next to the kitchen trash can was a strip of discarded blue painters tape, and the rest of the tape roll also was discovered at the apartment, Stratton testified.

Other witnesses has placed Williams at the apartment Jan. 20, 2018, the day Owens disappeared.

On Wednesday, a specialist with the FBI testified about locations where Williams’ cellphone had been tracked, and those locations were in the area of the Garden of Memories, according to prosecutors.

Testimony is expected to continue Thursday in Black Hawk County District Court.

