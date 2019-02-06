CEDAR FALLS -- For the second time in less than a year, Cedar Falls Police are investigating a break-in at iTech, an Apple computer and service shop at 6027 University Ave.
Officers were called to an alarm at the business at 4:11 a.m. Wednesday, said Cedar Falls Police Capt. Mike Hayes.
They found the front door of iTech damaged, and computers and other items missing. Hayes said it's unclear at this time exactly what was taken or the total value of the items.
Hayes said officers are reviewing video from around the area as part of the investigation.
It's not the first time the business has been burglarized. Thousands of dollars worth of computers were stolen from iTech on May 6, 2018. Considering the damage and stolen merchandise, the burglary was a $25,000 hit to the business, the Courier reported at the time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.