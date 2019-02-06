Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS -- For the second time in less than a year, Cedar Falls Police are investigating a break-in at iTech, an Apple computer and service shop at 6027 University Ave.

Officers were called to an alarm at the business at 4:11 a.m. Wednesday, said Cedar Falls Police Capt. Mike Hayes.

They found the front door of iTech damaged, and computers and other items missing. Hayes said it's unclear at this time exactly what was taken or the total value of the items.

Hayes said officers are reviewing video from around the area as part of the investigation.

It's not the first time the business has been burglarized. Thousands of dollars worth of computers were stolen from iTech on May 6, 2018. Considering the damage and stolen merchandise, the burglary was a $25,000 hit to the business, the Courier reported at the time.

