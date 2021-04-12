'It couldn't be Mike': Grundy Center stunned at local man's turn toward violence

When a Grundy County deputy arrived as backup and drew his gun, Lang allegedly told the deputy to "come get me," got in his car and took off for home, where he barricaded himself inside. He fired on Smith and others who came in after him hours later.

Lang has been charged with first-degree murder in Smith's death.

Jason Redix, who described Lang as a "friend of mine" in a Sunday post to Facebook, said he didn't condone the situation and thanked law enforcement. But he wrote that what happened "really wasn't Mike," and that Lang was a friend who would "be there anytime you needed him."

"I don't know where this trigger (came) from, mental health of course, but it's just unreal," Redix wrote. Others agreed in the comments.

"We all worked together at Simms Construction," said one of those commenters, Jeff Crooks, who later noted in a message that was back in 2005. He said Lang was a "nice guy" and "good worker" back then. "This is a sad day for sure."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan, who lives a block and a half from Lang's home, felt "terrified" during the Friday standoff. She said her "world stopped" when she found out Lang was involved.

"Words cannot describe the sorrow and the sheer disbelief of the situation and its outcome," she said.