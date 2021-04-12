'It couldn't be Mike': Grundy Center stunned at local man's turn toward violence

GRUNDY CENTER -- The facts of the case, according to the criminal complaint: Michael Thomas Lang, 41, shot and killed Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith as Smith and several others attempted to enter Lang's home to arrest him Friday night.
Lang, of Grundy Center, was later shot multiple times by law enforcement, and remains hospitalized in Iowa City for his injuries.
His arrest record is filled with alcohol- and drug-related charges going back nearly 25 years. His father told law enforcement his son had "multiple weapons" inside his home.
But those who know him say they couldn't believe Lang -- a man who friends say was kind and involved in his community, yet plagued by addiction and possibly mental illness -- was the same man involved in the standoff in Grundy Center.
In Facebook posts and comments over the weekend, they expressed remorse for Smith's death and confusion that it was at the hands of Lang.
"It couldn't be Mike. It must have been a different Mike," said Tonya Huls Ryan in a Sunday Facebook post. "But it was."
Lang, according to law enforcement, was originally pulled over after a Grundy Center police officer recognized him driving while legally barred from doing so. Lang allegedly took the officer's Taser and radio and briefly put the officer in a chokehold.
When a Grundy County deputy arrived as backup and drew his gun, Lang allegedly told the deputy to "come get me," got in his car and took off for home, where he barricaded himself inside. He fired on Smith and others who came in after him hours later.
Lang has been charged with first-degree murder in Smith's death.
Jason Redix, who described Lang as a "friend of mine" in a Sunday post to Facebook, said he didn't condone the situation and thanked law enforcement. But he wrote that what happened "really wasn't Mike," and that Lang was a friend who would "be there anytime you needed him."
"I don't know where this trigger (came) from, mental health of course, but it's just unreal," Redix wrote. Others agreed in the comments.
"We all worked together at Simms Construction," said one of those commenters, Jeff Crooks, who later noted in a message that was back in 2005. He said Lang was a "nice guy" and "good worker" back then. "This is a sad day for sure."
Although I do not condone what happened Michael Thomas Lang may have had his problems I don't know what led up to the...Posted by Jason Redix on Sunday, April 11, 2021
Ryan, who lives a block and a half from Lang's home, felt "terrified" during the Friday standoff. She said her "world stopped" when she found out Lang was involved.
"Words cannot describe the sorrow and the sheer disbelief of the situation and its outcome," she said.
Lang was an older schoolmate of Ryan's at Grundy Center Schools, a Boy Scout with her brother and "heavily involved" at Sacred Heart Church in Grundy Center, where she also worshipped, Ryan said.
"He was always helping others out, even just a few weeks ago," she wrote.
She noted Lang had "drinking and previous drug issues," but said she had hoped he had turned his life around last year when he decided to run for sheriff.
Lang, running unopposed as a Democrat in 2020, easily won his primary. But in the general election he was up against Kirk A. Dolleslager, a longtime deputy and Republican in heavily Republican Grundy County, and lost handily, 77% to 22%.
"I don't know what flipped the switch Friday night," Ryan said. "I don't know why he felt this was his only option. Why he demanded the officers to shoot him not only verbally, but through his actions."
Many of you have heard of the events that took place in Grundy Center, Iowa two days ago - resulting in the death of Sgt...Posted by Tonya Huls Ryan on Sunday, April 11, 2021
Ron Randall Jr. said Lang had been friends with his children in years past, and Lang later worked for Randall at Simms. He called Lang a "true worker" and "really good friend to me" in a phone call with The Courier.
"Mike was what I would call a ride-or-die guy -- he was always there when you needed him," Randall remembered.
The two fell out of touch a couple of years ago. Randall said there was talk in the community that Lang was experiencing mental health troubles, possibly including hearing voices. But Randall didn't know if he ever sought or received help.
"I think he experienced some bad things. His choices were bad -- really bad," Randall said. "I feel sorry for the family."
Law enforcement officers pledge to serve the public and put their lives on the line daily. We collectively mourn the...Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Saturday, April 10, 2021