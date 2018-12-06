WATERLOO -- A Black Hawk County jury is weighing evidence in the trial of a Waterloo man accused of shooting his girlfriend’s brother during a 2017 dispute.
Prosecutor Brad Walz said 34-year-old Cyrus Banks would have died if the single gunshot wound that disintegrated his kidney had gone untreated.
He told jurors that Ishmael Komeh, 36, of Waterloo, assaulted Banks’ sister, Shantel Delgado, at her home at 1211 W. Mullan Ave. on Aug. 19, 2017, and then intentionally shot Banks when he intervened.
“You don’t pull the trigger without having the intent to seriously injure him,” Walz told jurors during closing arguments Thursday afternoon following a day and a half of testimony.
Komeh is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and domestic abuse causing bodily injury.
Banks testified that he was outside the house when he heard Komeh yelling at Delgado about pistol whipping her, and he then saw her run from house. He said he and Komeh locked eyes, Komeh flashed a gun in his waistband, and Banks rushed him, took him to the ground and started punching. Banks said he then heard the gun fire and noticed he was bleeding.
Komeh didn’t testify at trial, but defense attorney Cory Goldensoph said there was no evidence showing his client intentionally shot Banks or that he intended to seriously injure Banks.
Goldensoph questioned whether Komeh was simply trying to keep Banks from punching him. He also said it could be possible Banks had the gun, which was never recovered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.