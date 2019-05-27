SIOUX CITY (AP) — Two Iowa women shot during a convenience store robbery are recovering in a Sioux City hospital.
According to the Le Mars Police Department, a male suspect on Sunday demanded money from the two Le Mars Hy-Vee Gas Station clerks. He then allegedly shot both victims in the stomach and fled.
The Sioux City Journal reports police later found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in South Sioux City.
The cashiers and suspects have not yet been identified.
Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker says the cashiers are recovering in a Sioux City hospital. He says they're in "stable but serious condition."
