MUSCATINE (AP) — A second murder trial has begun for a southeast Iowa woman accused of the 1992 killing of her former boyfriend.
The trial began Tuesday in Muscatine for 56-year-old Annette Cahill, who was charged in May 2018 with first-degree murder in the beating death of Corey Lee Wieneke.
Wieneke's body was found in October 1992 on his bedroom floor in rural West Liberty.
The first trial ended in a mistrial in March 2019 when the jury couldn't reach a verdict.
You have free articles remaining.
Cahill, of Tipton, has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors allege Cahill killed Wieneke because of his involvement with another woman.
Decades after the killing, prosecutors charged Cahill in part because a woman came forward to investigators to say that as a 9-year-old, she overheard Cahill confess to the killing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.