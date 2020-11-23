Iowa Supreme Court upholds Waterloo man's eluding, sex abuse convictions

WATERLOO — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld a Waterloo man’s conviction on sexual abuse, eluding and drug charges.
Christopher Lee Roby Jr., 20, had tried to overturn his charges on several grounds, including that the date of the eluding offense was wrong, that he didn’t understand the details of his sex abuse sentence and that there wasn’t enough evidence for the drug charge.
In a ruling filed on Friday, the Iowa Supreme Court turned down his claims.
Roby is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for the crimes at the Newton Correctional Facility. He was also sentenced to three years in prison for a federal weapons charge stemming from a revolver found during a separate chase.
Roby was charged with sexual abuse for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl. He was also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver for after police found two bags of marijuana and a container marked “THC” in an apartment where he had been staying. He was arrested for eluding in an October 2017 pursuit when he was 17 years old.
Roby wasn’t charged in the pursuit until he turned 18, and he argued the charge amounted to double jeopardy because he had earlier pleaded to speeding and reckless driving tickets from the chase.
He also said he didn’t know the details of a special lifetime parole attached to his sexual abuse sentence, although a transcript of the hearing indicated it had been explained to him.
Roby challenged the drug charge saying there was no evidence he intended to distribute the drug, but the Iowa Supreme Court noted that an acquaintance he was with told officers he had given her some, and Roby admitted he intended to distribute marijuana during his plea hearing.
