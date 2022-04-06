Iowa Supreme Court upholds Mason City double murder conviction following jury challenge

MASON CITY – The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the double murder conviction of a Lake Mills man who challenged the verdict because of the racial makeup of his jury.

Peter Leroy Veal, 35, was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder for allegedly fatally shooting Mindy Kavars, stabbing Caleb Christensen to death and trying to shoot another person in Mason City in November 2017.

On appeal, Veal challenged the verdict, arguing his jury wasn’t made up of a representative cross-section of the community in Webster County, where the trial had been moved on a change of venue.

Prosecutors had used a rule that allows them to remove people with prior felony convictions to eject two African-American and one white potential jurors. In Iowa, convicted felons can serve on juries, but they automatically can be removed from the pool if either side requests it without using strikes.

Webster County’s jury-eligible population is 3.02 percent African American, according to court records. Of the 153 people appearing for jury duty, five were African America, three of whom made it to a preliminary panel.

None were seated on the actual jury after the state sought to remove the two “for cause” because of felony convictions and used a preemptive strike on the third because her father had been prosecuted on serious felony charges by the same prosecutor.

The NAACP attacked the “felon exclusion rule” in a friend-of-the-court brief in the appeal, saying its use by the state had an “incredible” impact on the racial makeup of Veal’s jury.

“This was not an aberration; it is consistent with the dramatic racial disparities that have existed in the criminal justice system of Iowa for at least four decades,” the NAACP argued.

But in a ruling issued Friday, the Iowa Supreme Court said African Americans were actually overrepresented in the jury pool.

“Having a fair cross section of the population in a defendant’s pool, as the district court noted, doesn’t guarantee a racially representative jury,” the high court’s opinion stated.

“The evidence showed that Veal’s own pool and panel contained a percentage of African-Americans that exceeded their percentage in Webster County’s jury eligible population, and there is no basis under the Sixth Amendment to adjust any calculations as Veal requests based on the for-cause challenges during voir dire,” the opinion states.

The ruling noted that 3.27% of his jury pool was African American, and the preliminary panel was 8.82%.

The Supreme Court noted that potential jurors who are felons can be automatically be removed from a panel if either side requests it, “but prospective jurors with felony convictions may — and indeed, do — serve on juries if no party challenges them.”

Veal is the younger brother of Ruthann Veal, who was convicted of killing a retired librarian in Waterloo when she was 14 in 1993. She was placed on parole in June 2021.

In a related case, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld the second-degree murder conviction of Antoine Tyree Williams, who also challenged the racial demographics of his jury.

Williams was convicted of killing Nathaniel Fleming in a 2017 shooting at a Charles City apartment building.

Two African Americans had responded to a jury summons for Williams’ trial, and Floyd County officials excused one because she was a college student attending school outside the area.

