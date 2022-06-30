 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa Supreme Court upholds Liggins murder conviction

  • Updated
032719jr-liggins-trial-2

Stanley Carter Liggins in Black Hawk County court after prosecutors rested at the end of his March 2019 trial.

 JEFF REINITZ Courier staff writer

WATERLOO — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the verdict of a Black Hawk County jury that found a man guilty of killing a 9-year-old girl in Davenport in 1990.

The court affirmed the first-degree murder conviction of Stanley Liggins in a decision handed down Thursday.

Liggins was accused of abducting Jennifer Lewis, whose family he had befriended, from Rock Island, Ill., in September 1990. Her body was found on fire behind Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport hours after she disappeared.

Charged with murder, Liggins underwent jury trials in the 1990s in Scott and Dubuque counties, where the guilty verdicts were overturned and appeals were granted. Venue was changed to Black Hawk County for a 2018 trial that ended in a hung jury.

A fourth trial, also in Black Hawk County, resulted in a guilty verdict in April 2019.

In his latest trial, Liggins’ appeal attorneys argued for a new trial alleging juror misconduct.

091918jr-liggins-trial-3

A photo of Jennifer Lewis looms over Stanley Liggins during trial on Sept. 19, 2018. 

During deliberations in the fourth trial, court officials learned that a juror had told others on the panel that her son’s friend had served on an earlier jury in the case and that it ended with a hung jury. Liggins’ trial attorney declined to ask for a mistrial.

The defense also objected to the use of transcripts of prior testimony from witnesses who had died by the time of the fourth trial, including a woman who had testified she saw a gas can in the back of Liggins’ vehicle around the time of Jennifer’s disappearance.

Also challenged in the appeal was the testimony of a woman who told jurors she saw a car with one tail light brighter than the other – a characteristic of Liggins’ vehicle – near the scene of the fire. The defense said the witness – who had been a paid police informant on other matters prior to the murder – initially told investigators nothing about seeing a vehicle and her testimony had evolved over time.

