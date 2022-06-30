Iowa Supreme Court upholds Liggins murder conviction

WATERLOO — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the verdict of a Black Hawk County jury that found a man guilty of killing a 9-year-old girl in Davenport in 1990.
The court affirmed the first-degree murder conviction of Stanley Liggins in a decision handed down Thursday.
Liggins was accused of abducting Jennifer Lewis, whose family he had befriended, from Rock Island, Ill., in September 1990. Her body was found on fire behind Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport hours after she disappeared.
Charged with murder, Liggins underwent jury trials in the 1990s in Scott and Dubuque counties, where the guilty verdicts were overturned and appeals were granted. Venue was changed to Black Hawk County for a 2018 trial that ended in a hung jury.
A fourth trial, also in Black Hawk County, resulted in a guilty verdict in April 2019.
In his latest trial, Liggins’ appeal attorneys argued for a new trial alleging juror misconduct.
A photo of Jennifer Lewis looms over Stanley Liggins during trial on Sept. 19, 2018.
During deliberations in the fourth trial, court officials learned that a juror had told others on the panel that her son’s friend had served on an earlier jury in the case and that it ended with a hung jury. Liggins’ trial attorney declined to ask for a mistrial.
The defense also objected to the use of transcripts of prior testimony from witnesses who had died by the time of the fourth trial, including a woman who had testified she saw a gas can in the back of Liggins’ vehicle around the time of Jennifer’s disappearance.
Also challenged in the appeal was the testimony of a woman who told jurors she saw a car with one tail light brighter than the other – a characteristic of Liggins’ vehicle – near the scene of the fire. The defense said the witness – who had been a paid police informant on other matters prior to the murder – initially told investigators nothing about seeing a vehicle and her testimony had evolved over time.
040219jr-liggins-verdict-c
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton with Jennifer Lewis’ family members after the verdict finding Stanley Carter Liggins guilty in Jennifer Lewis’ death on April 2, 2019.
040219jr-liggins-verdict-b
Prosecutors Julie Walton and Mike Walton receive hugs from Sheri McCormick and Mary Maxwell-Rockwell after the verdict finding Stanley Carter Liggins guilty in Jennifer Lewis’ death on April 2, 2019.
040219jr-liggins-verdict-a
A sheriff’s deputy motions for silence as Jennifer Lewis’ mother Sheri McCormick and godmother Mary Maxwell-Rockwell react to the verdict finding Stanley Carter Liggins guilty in Jennifer’s death on April 2, 2019. (Jeff Reinitz/WCFCourier.com)
040219jr-liggins-mom-2
Sheri McCormick, Jennifer Lewis’ mother, and godmother Mary Maxwell-Rockwell embrace after a jury found Stanley Carter Liggins guilty of murder in Jennifer’s death on Tuesday.
040219jr-liggins-verdict
Sheri McCormick, Jennifer Lewis’ mother, and godmother Mary Maxwell-Rockwell embrace after a jury found Stanley Carter Liggins guilty of murder in Jennifer’s death Tuesday.
040219jr-liggins-mom
Jennifer Lewis’ mother watches as a sheriff’s deputy handcuffs Stanley Liggins on Tuesday.
040119tn-liggins-trial1
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton makes her closing argument in Waterloo on Monday.
040119tn-liggins-trial2
Judge Marlita Greve listens to closing argument during the trial of Stanley Liggins Monday.
040119tn-liggins-trial3
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton goes over evidence with jury during her closing argument in Waterloo Monday.
040119tn-liggins-trial4
Stanley Liggins rises during his trial in Waterloo Monday.
040119tn-liggins-trial5
Aaron Hawbaker, Black Hawk County public defender, makes his closing statement in Waterloo Monday.
032719jr-liggins-trial-2
Stanley Carter Liggins in Black Hawk County court after prosecutors rested at the end of his March 2019 trial.
032719jr-liggins-trial-1
Stanley Carter Liggins, center, talks with defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker after prosecutors rested on March 27, 2019.
031519jr-liggins-trial-8
Don Schaeffer, the lead investigator in the death of Jennifer Lewis, testified in Stanley Liggins' murder trial on Friday.
031519jr-liggins-trial-7
Stanley Carter Liggins, center, during a break in his fourth trail on March 15, 2019, in Waterloo, Iowa.
031519jr-liggins-trial-6
Stanley Carter Liggins during a break in his fourth trail on March 15, 2019, in Waterloo, Iowa.
031519jr-liggins-trial-5
Christina Olsen testified she drove past a fire in a ditch behind Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, Iowa, on Sept. 17, 1990. Authorities said the fire contained Jennifer Lewis’ body. Olsen testified in the fourth trial of Stanley Liggins on March 15, 2019, in Waterloo, Iowa.
031519jr-liggins-trial-2
Black Hawk County Attorney Michael Walton said Stanley Liggins was at Jennifer Lewis’ Rock Island, Ill., home the day she went missing in September 1990. Walton delivered opening statements in Liggins’ fourth trial on March 15, 2019, in Waterloo, Iowa.
031519jr-liggins-trial-4
Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker asked jurors to critically examine the evidence in the trial of Stanely Liggins during opening statements on March 15, 2019, in Waterloo, Iowa.
031519jr-liggins-trial-1
Judge Marlita Greve is presiding over the fourth trial of Stanley Liggins in Waterloo, Iowa, on March 15, 2019.
031519jr-liggins-trial-3
Black Hawk County Attorney Michael Walton said Stanley Liggins raped, strangled and burned Jennifer Lewis in September 2019. Walton delivered opening statements in Liggins’ fourth trial on March 15, 2019, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Liggins
Stanley Liggins, left, talks with defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker during a Feb. 23 pretrial motion hearing in Scott County Court in the 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Ann Lewis of Rock Island.
092418jr-liggins-mistrial-2
Former Scott County Attorney Bill Davis, left, who originally tried Stanley Liggins, talks with Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton and current Scott County Attorney Michael Walton on Sept. 24, 2018, after a mistrial was declared in Liggins’ latest trial. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER).
092418jr-liggins-mistrial-3
Sheri McCormick, mother of Jennifer Lewis, and family friend Mary Maxwell-Rockwell, embrace at the murder trial of Stanley Liggins on Monday. The judge later declared a mistrial.
092418jr-liggins-mistrial-1
Stanley Liggins leaves a Black Hawk County courtroom Monday, moments after a judge declared a mistrial when jurors were unable to reach a verdict in his murder trial.
092118jr-liggins-trial-1
Stanley Liggins exits the courtroom in Waterloo, following a discussion about jury questions on Friday.
092118jr-liggins-trial-2
Sheri McCormick, seated at right, mother of Jennifer Lewis, glances at Stanley Liggins as he exits the courtroom on Friday.
092118jr-liggins-trial-3
Judge Marlita Greve discusses jury questions with prosecutors and defense attorneys during the trial of Stanley Liggins on Friday.
092118jr-liggins-trial-4
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton, left, Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker and Scott County Attorney Michael Walton discuss jury questions following a hearing on Friday.
091918jr-liggins-trial-2
Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker listens to the state’s closing arguments during the trial of Stanley Liggins on Sept. 19, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
091918jr-liggins-trial-5
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton holds a photo of Jennifer Lewis’ school work during closing arguments in the trial of Stanley Liggins on Sept. 19, 2018. Police used fingerprints on the school work to identify Jennifer’s remains in September 1990. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
091918jr-liggins-trial-3
A photo of Jennifer Lewis looms over Stanley Liggins during trial on Sept. 19, 2018.
091918jr-liggins-trial-4
Scott County Attorney Michael Walton during the trial of Stanley Liggins on Sept. 19, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
091918jr-liggins-trial-1
Stanley Liggins glances around the courtroom prior to closing arguments during trial on Sept. 19, 2018.
091818jr-liggins-trial-1
Stanley Carter Liggins enters the courtroom for trial on Set. 18, 2019.
091718jr-liggins-trial-2
Stanley Liggins, center, returns to the courtroom following a sidebar conference on Sept. 17, 2018.
091718jr-liggins-trial-3
Timothy Barber testified he and Stanley Liggins drove to Davenport banks to pick up his workman’s compensation check and cash it, and they then went to a bar to play pool Sept. 17, 1990. Barber testified in Liggins’ trial Monday in Waterloo.
091718jr-liggins-trial-4
Mattie Owens testified she saw a white man looking nervous walking from the area of Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, Iowa, on the night Jennifer Lewis’ body was found behind the school in September 1990. Owens testified in Stanley Liggins’ trial on Sept. 17, 2018.
091718jr-liggins-trial-1
Stanley Liggins, center, returns to the courtroom following a sidebar conference on Sept. 17, 2018.
091418jr-liggins-trial-1
Stanley Liggins, left, talks with defense attorney Nichole Watt as the defense begins to present evidence in Liggins’ trial Friday.
091418jr-liggins-trial-2
Stanley Liggins, left, talks with defense attorney Nichole Watt as the defense begins to present evidence in Liggins’ trial on Sept. 13, 2018.
091318jr-liggins-trial-5
Sheri McCormick recounts searching for her daughter, Jennifer Lewis, in September 1990. She testified in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 13, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
091318jr-liggins-trial-2
Sheri McCormick identified a photo of her daughter, Jennifer Lewis, held by Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 13, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
091318jr-liggins-trial-9
Stanley Carter Liggins exits the courtroom during a break in trial on Sept. 13, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
091318jr-liggins-trial-8
Stanley Carter Liggins, right, talks with defense investigators during trial in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 13, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
091318jr-liggins-trial-6
Sheri McCormick recounts searching for her daughter, Jennifer Lewis, in September 1990. She testified in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 13, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
091318jr-liggins-trial-7
Sheri McCormick, left, reviews an image from a video shown by defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker during testimony in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 13, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
091318jr-liggins-trial-4
Sheri McCormick recounts searching for her daughter, Jennifer Lewis, in September 1990. She testified in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 13, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
091318jr-liggins-trial-1
Sheri McCormick, mother of Jennifer Lewis, testified Thursday in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins in Waterloo.
091318jr-liggins-trial-3
Sheri McCormick, bottom left, points to her former home on an aerial photo of Rock Island in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 13, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
091218jr-liggins-trial-2
Frank Reising Jr. testified that in 1992 Stanley Liggins told him “I may have done it, but they ain’t going to get me for it” while they shared a cell in the Scott County Jail in Davenport, Iowa. Reising testified during Liggins’ retrial in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 12, 2018.
091218jr-liggins-trial-4
From left, Scott County Attorney Michael Walton, Judge Marlita Greve and Chief Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker return to the courtroom following a sidebar in the trial of Stanley Liggins Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 12, 2018.
091218jr-liggins-trial-3
Frank Reising Jr., right, questioned by defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker during the trial of Stanley Liggins Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 12, 2018.
091218jr-liggins-trial-1
FBI Agent Scott Jennings interviewed Stanley Liggins in 1990 regarding the death of Jennifer Lewis in Davenport. Jennings testified during Liggins’ retrial in Waterloo, Iowa, on Sept. 12, 2018.
091118jr-liggins-trial-3
Sabrina Seehafer, a criminalist and DNA expert with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation testified in the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins on Sept. 11, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
091118jr-liggins-trial-2
Stanley Liggins talks with defense attorney Nichole Watt during trial Tuesday.
091118jr-liggins-trial-1
Former Davenport police investigator Dennis Kern, currently a criminalist with the Iowa DCI, uses a laser pointer to indicate areas on a map during the trial of Stanley Carter Liggins on Sept. 11, 2018. (JEFF REINITZ, WATERLOO COURIER)
091018jr-liggins-trial-1
Stanley Carter Liggins during a break in trial Monday.
091018jr-liggins-trial-6
Judge Marlita Greve listens to defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker during the trial of Stanley Liggins, Sept. 10, 2018, at the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo.
091018jr-liggins-trial-4
Thomas Perkins testified he saw a man later identified as Stanley Liggins arrive at the Hillside Inn in Rock Island in a red car in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, 1990, after Jennifer Lewis disappeared. Perkins testified on Sept. 10, 2018.
091018jr-liggins-trial-5
Scott County Attorney Michael Walton displays a photo of the back half of Stanley Liggins’ car during trial on Sept. 10, 2018.
091018jr-liggins-trial-3
Davenport police officer Errol Walker read transcripts of prior testimony given by the late Lloyd Eston in the 1990s. Numerous witnesses in the state’s case against Stanley Liggins have died since the original trial or were unable to be located, so transcripts of the earlier testimony or depositions are being read to the jury during his third trial in September 2018.
091018jr-liggins-trial-2
Former Davenport Police Department vice squad officer John Gross testified he was a handler for police informant Wanda Hughes, but he didn’t know she was a witness in the state’s case against Stanley Liggins. Gross testified Sept. 10, 2018.
090618jr-liggins-trial-2
Stanley Carter Liggins returns to the courtroom during trial on Sept. 6, 2018.
090618jr-liggins-trial-8
Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker, left, reviews a transcript with Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton during the trial of Stanley Liggins on Sept. 6, 2018.
090618jr-liggins-trial-7
Wanda Hughes, left, and defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker review a map of Jefferson School during testimony in Stanley Liggins’ trial on Thursday.
090618jr-liggins-trial-5
Brenda Adams, right, Stanley Liggins’ girlfriend in 1990, identifies the Hillside Inn in Rock Island where Liggins lived during testimony on Sept. 6, 2018.
090618jr-liggins-trial-6
Wanda Hughes testified she saw vehicle taillights in the area where Jennifer Lewis’ body was found in September 1990. Hughes took the stand during testimony in Stanley Liggins’ trial on Sept. 6, 2018.
090618jr-liggins-trial-4
Brenda Adams, Stanley Liggins’ girlfriend in 1990, told jurors his Peugeot smelled like gasoline after Jennifer Lewis’ burned body was found in Davenport.
090618jr-liggins-trial-3
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton shows jurors a photo of Jennifer Lewis’ bicycle during the trial of Stanley Liggins on Sept. 6, 2018.
090618jr-liggins-trial-1
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton listens to testimony during the trial of Stanley Liggins on Sept. 6, 2018.
090518jr-liggins-trial-3
Defense attorney Nichole Watt, left, talks with defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker during the trial of Stanley Liggins on Sept. 5, 2018.
090518jr-liggins-trial-8
Greg Kerr, a chemist for Mobile, testified about the chemical composition of a trash bag recovered by police in the investigation into the death of Jennifer Lewis in 1990. Kerr testified on Sept. 5, 2018.
090518jr-liggins-trial-4
Scott County Attorney Michael Walton during a break in the trial of Stanley Liggins on Sept. 5, 2018
090518jr-liggins-trial-7
Liggins
090518jr-liggins-trial-6
Stanley Liggins, left, talks with defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker during the trial on Sept. 5, 2018.
090518jr-liggins-trial-2
Defense attorney Nichole Watt listens to testimony during the trial of Stanley Liggins on Sept. 5, 2018.
090518jr-liggins-trial-1
A red gas can police found in Stanley Liggins’ vehicle, submitted as evidence during trial.
090418jr-liggins-trial-3
Stanley Carter Liggins, left, talks with defense attorney Nichole Watt during trial on Sept. 4, 2018.
090418jr-liggins-trial-5
Court exhibit shows Stanley Liggins’ Peugeot parked at the Hillside Inn in Rock Island, Ill., in September 1990.
090418jr-liggins-trial-6
Retired Davenport Police Lieutenant Donald Schaeffer, left, talks with defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker during testimony on Sept. 4, 2018.
090418jr-liggins-trial-1
Stanley Carter Liggins, left, enters the courtroom before trial on Sept. 4, 2018.
090418jr-liggins-trial-2
Nathaniel Rhoden, formerly of Rock Island, testified he saw Liggins at Jennifer Lewis’ home the day disappeared in 1990 during trial on Sept. 4, 2018.
090418jr-liggins-trial-4
Retired Davenport Police Lieutenant Donald Schaeffer points to the Hillside Inn Apartments where Liggins had been staying during testimony on Sept. 4, 2018.
083118jr-liggins-2
Jennifer Lewis’ bicycle, pictured in an exhibit at the trial of Stanley Liggins on Aug. 31, 2018.
083118jr-liggins-10
Mary Ann Allen Watson said she saw Jennifer Lewis talking to someone in a red or maroon car in front of her Rock Island home on the day Jennifer disappeared in September 1990. Watson testified at the trial of Stanley Liggins on Aug. 31, 2018.
083118jr-liggins-9
Fred Gonzales, left, reviews a document with defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker during the trial of Stanley Liggins on Aug. 31, 2018.
083118jr-liggins-11
The back half of Stanley Liggins’ Peugeot, shown in a court exhibit during Liggins’ trial Aug. 31, 2018.
083118jr-liggins-7
Stanley Carter Liggins during a break in trial on Aug. 31, 2018.
083118jr-liggins-8
Stanley Carter Liggins, left, talks with defense attorney Nichole Watt during trial on Aug. 31, 2018. (Jeff Reinitz/WCFCourier.com)
083118jr-liggins-5
Ed Zapien of Rock Island said Stanley Liggins was at the home of Jennifer Lewis on the day Jennifer disappeared in September 1990. Zapien testified at the trial of Stanley Liggins on Aug. 31, 2018. (Jeff Reinitz/WCFCourier.com)
083118jr-liggins-6
Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker, left, and Scott County Attorney Michael Walton return from a side bar in the trial of Stanley Liggins on Aug. 31, 2018.
083118jr-liggins-3
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton displays a photo of Stanley Liggins’ Peugeot during trial Aug. 31, 2018.
083118jr-liggins-4
Scott County Attorney Michael Walton, left, and Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton talk during a break in the trial of Stanley Liggins on Aug. 31, 2018.
083118jr-liggins-1
Jennifer Lewis, pictured in an exhibit at the trial of Stanley Liggins on Aug. 31, 2018. (Jeff Reinitz/WCFCourier.com)
083018jr-liggins-6
Mike Brown of Davenport recounted noticing a fire behind Jefferson Elementary School in September 1990 during the trial of Stanley Liggins at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
083018jr-liggins-4
Scott County Attorney Michael Walton delivers opening statements in the trial of Stanley Liggins at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
083018jr-liggins-5
Scott County Attorney Michael Carter outlines areas of Davenport and Rock Island during opening statements in the trial of Stanley Liggins at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
083018jr-liggins-1
Stanley Carter Liggins enters the courtroom on his first day of trial at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
083018jr-liggins-2
Stanley Carter Liggins talks with a defense investigator on his first day of trial at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
083018jr-liggins-3
Stanley Carter Liggins talks with a defense investigator on his first day of trial at the Black Hawk County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Michael Walton
Scott County Attorney Michael Walton during a pre-trial conference for Stanley Liggins in a Black Hawk County courtroom in Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
Aaron Hawbaker
Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker during a pre-trial conference for Stanley Liggins in a Black Hawk County courtroom in Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
Judge Marlita Greve
District Court Judge Marlita Greve during a pre-trial conference for Stanley Liggins in a Black Hawk County courtroom in Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
082718jr-liggins-court-2
Stanley Liggins listens during a pre-trial conference in a Black Hawk County courtroom in Waterloo on Monday.
082718jr-liggins-court-1
Stanley Liggins, right, exits a Black Hawk County courtroom in Waterloo, Iowa, following a pre-trial conference on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
082218file-stanley-liggins
Stanley Liggins made an appearance in Scott County Court in January. Liggins is expected to stand trial next week, for the third time, for the homicide of 9-year-old Jennifer Ann Lewis of Rock Island, on Sept. 17, 1990. The girl's burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school.
