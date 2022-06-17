Iowa Supreme Court upholds conviction in death of Cedar Falls hunter

CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a Promise City man accused of killing a Cedar Falls hunter in Appanoose County in 2017.

In a ruling handed down May 27, the high court let stand an earlier Court of Appeals ruling that affirmed the murder conviction for Ethan Landon Davis, but also it addressed concerns over instructions the trial court had issued to break a jury deadlock.

Davis, 31, is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Curtis Ross.

During trial, the defense had asked the court to add a paragraph to the jury instructions’ reasonable doubt section that included the sentence “A reasonable doubt is the kind of doubt that would make a reasonable person hesitate to act.”

The trial court instead used a reasonable doubt instruction based around the term “firmly convinced.”

On appeal, the defense also took aim at the trial judge’s use of an Allen charge to resolve a jury impasse after seven hours of deliberation. The instruction urged the panel to continue deliberating and to try to arrive at a verdict.

The defense said the direction had a coercive effect on the jury, noting that some other states have banned the its use, calling an Allen charge a “dynamite charge.”

In its ruling, the Iowa Supreme Court found the language wasn’t coercive in Davis’ case.

“If anything, it was more like a sparkler than a stick of dynamite. It simply refocused the jurors on their responsibilities to go back to the jury room and consider the evidence and each other’s opinions fairly and properly,” the opinion states.

The Supreme Court concluded that trial judges should include directions about deadlocks in the initial set of jury instructions, so if jurors reach a standstill the court can simply tell the jury to refer back to the instructions.

Ross disappeared while bow hunting in a public wooded area near Rathbun Lake on the Appanoose County line Nov. 25, 2017. Authorities found his naked body in a stream the following day.

An autopsy documented at least 10 gunshot wounds — including close-range injuries to his face — and 26 stab wounds.

Investigators found spent 5.56 mm/.223-caliber shell casings in the area, and a further search uncovered an ammunition can with live rounds in an abandoned refrigerator and more ammunition and magazines hidden in a culvert.

Davis’ fingerprints were found on the ammo can, and a search of his family’s 400-acre farm — about two miles from the crime scene – located an AR-15 rifle hidden under a hay mower. The rifle had been purchased by Davis, officers determined.

Ross’ blood was on the weapon’s scope and butt plate, and Davis’ prints were also found on the gun, according to court records.

Prosecutors said that before the shooting, Davis and his former girlfriend had been involved in an argument over who would have their 18-month-old son during the Thanksgiving holiday.

This led to an incident where Davis grabbed the child from a home in Seymour where the child’s mother and her new boyfriend were staying. During the encounter, Davis fired a pistol into the ceiling. He then drove off to a friend’s home where he left the child.

The Seymour incident happened around 11:40 a.m. Ross’ last cell phone activity — viewing a SnapChat message — was around 1:40 p.m. that same day. A resident near the hunting area reported hearing several rapid-fire gunshots around 2:30 p.m., according to court records.

At trial, Davis denied being at the hunting area and said after he dropped off his son, he parked on his family’s land to hide from authorities because of the confrontation with the child’s mother. He claimed he stayed in his vehicle, then walked to a nearby church where he prayed for a few hours before returning to the vehicle to sleep.

He admitted the AR-15 and the ammunition were his, but he said they had been stolen from his vehicle a few months before the slaying and that he never reported the theft, according to court records.

In a separate trial, Davis was acquitted of robbery charges in the incident where he retrieved his son, but he was found guilty of child endangerment and assault.

He claimed he had entered the house and found the child unattended and being circled by a pit bull. He said the child’s mother and her new boyfriend came at him when he picked up the child, and he drew his pistol, struck the boyfriend and fired.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.