Iowa Supreme Court sides with rail company in 2013 train crash with Black Hawk County grader

WATERLOO -- The Iowa Supreme Court has sided with a railroad company in a lawsuit over a 2013 train crash with a Black Hawk County road grader.
County employee Richard Wermerskirchen was working on a section of road in the fog on Jan. 13, 2013, when he entered the railroad crossing at Nesbit Road and was struck by a passing Chicago, Central & Pacific Railroad Company train pulling 113 cars.
Wermerskirchen suffered serious injuries, and he took the railroad to court alleging the train crew was traveling too fast, didn't brake soon enough, failed to maintain a lookout and didn't sound the horn to warn traffic.
A trial court judge threw out all of the claims with the exception of the horn --- the train had been traveling 47 mph along a 60 mph section of track, and the train's black box indicated the horn sounded, although Wermerskirchen testified he didn't hear it.
The matter went to a jury trial on the horn claim, and jurors found in favor of the railroad company.
Wermerskirchen challenged the case, and the Iowa Court of Appeals ruled that the trial judge shouldn't have tossed the lookout and braking claims.
The case was then handed to the Iowa Supreme Court, which delivered a split opinion siding with Chicago Central and reversing the Court of Appeals ruling on Friday.
The speed claim was barred under the Federal Railroad Safety Act, the Supreme Court ruled.
Court records indicate the train crew hit the deck when they saw the impending collision and didn't activate the brake until after impact.
Even so, experts testified that braking at the earliest possible sighting of the grader would have had no difference in the crash, the Iowa Supreme Court noted in its majority ruling.
"The undisputed record evidence indicates that the promptest possible crew response could have slowed the train’s speed when it reached the crossing by at most one mile per hour. Doing the math, this would have delayed the train’s arrival at the crossing by no more than about a tenth of a second," the opinion states.
Justice Brent Appel issued a dissenting opinion that the speed issue should have been allowed to go to the jury because the foggy weather conditions limited visibility at the time of the accident.