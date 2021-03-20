Iowa Supreme Court rules on Waterloo house fire

WATERLOO – The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled a Waterloo developer didn’t have a duty to maintain smoke alarms in a leased home before it was destroyed in a 2014 fire.
Resident Kristina Lewis suffered severe injuries when the home at 323 Archer Ave. caught fire in the middle of the night.
The house allegedly wasn’t equipped with working smoke detectors, and Lewis filed a suit against Howard L. Allen Investments, which was selling the home on contract, as well as buyers Javier Escobar Flores and Beninto Rodrigues Dela Rosa, who were renting the home to her, according to court records.
In a ruling handed down Friday and affirming a lower court’s decision, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that Allen Investments wasn’t a party to the rental agreement and didn’t have a duty to maintain the property under the state’s landlord-tenant statutes. A district court judge earlier noted that Allen Investments had no authority to enter the home.
Buyers Escobar and Rodrigues were released from the suit earlier.
The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Nov. 7, 2014.
Lewis’ 13-year-old twins escaped through an upstairs window, and firefighters found Lewis unconscious inside the house. She was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for burns and smoke inhalation.
According to court records, Escobar and Rodrigues were buying the property from Allen Investments under a 10-year agreement in which the company remained on the deed. The buyers leased the house to Lewis about five years into the agreement, and the fire happened months later.
The house was demolished in 2016, according to property records.