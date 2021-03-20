Iowa Supreme Court rules on Waterloo house fire

WATERLOO – The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled a Waterloo developer didn’t have a duty to maintain smoke alarms in a leased home before it was destroyed in a 2014 fire.

Resident Kristina Lewis suffered severe injuries when the home at 323 Archer Ave. caught fire in the middle of the night.

The house allegedly wasn’t equipped with working smoke detectors, and Lewis filed a suit against Howard L. Allen Investments, which was selling the home on contract, as well as buyers Javier Escobar Flores and Beninto Rodrigues Dela Rosa, who were renting the home to her, according to court records.

In a ruling handed down Friday and affirming a lower court’s decision, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that Allen Investments wasn’t a party to the rental agreement and didn’t have a duty to maintain the property under the state’s landlord-tenant statutes. A district court judge earlier noted that Allen Investments had no authority to enter the home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Buyers Escobar and Rodrigues were released from the suit earlier.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Nov. 7, 2014.