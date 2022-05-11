Iowa Supreme Court rejects new trial in Osage 'Breaking Bad' murder-for-hire plot

DES MOINES — A Mitchell County man convicted of attempted murder in a plot inspired by the television series “Breaking Bad” will not get a new trial after an Iowa Supreme Court ruling published May 6.

Mark Bernard Retterath, 56, of Osage was convicted in 2016 of molesting a young man from the time he was a teen, then plotting to kill him to keep him from testifying. Retterath proposed killing his victim using ricin poison extracted from castor beans, a method inspired by the TV show. Retterath was sentenced to up to 35 years in prison.

Retterath later appealed his conviction, saying he should have been allowed to see mental health records of two men who testified at trial that he tried to hire them to kill the witness. He claimed the records would show the witnesses had conditions that might impact their credibility. The Iowa Court of Appeals in December 2017 affirmed his conviction, but agreed he should be allowed to review the psychiatric records for possible exculpatory evidence.

When Retterath’s attorneys were unable to obtain records for one of the witnesses, the district court granted him a new trial. The court of appeals reversed the district court’s ruling, and Retterath appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.

The Iowa Supreme Court has now ruled Retterath is not automatically entitled to a new trial but can continue to seek the counseling records of the other witness. The justices ruled that if those records are obtained and contain information justifying a new trial, only then should Retterath get one.

The high court’s ruling stated: “Retterath hasn’t alleged, let alone attempted to show, that the State acted in bad faith or otherwise did anything to purposefully deny him access to this evidence.”

