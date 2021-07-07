Iowa pumping the brakes on rising traffic deaths

Patrick Hoye, chief of the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and chair of the recently formed Iowa Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force, is hoping the state can do better this year with the help of stepped-up enforcement and social media messages aimed at changing driver behavior after a spate of citations leveled at people doing over 100 mph.

"I think it’s an ongoing process," said Hoye, who was encouraged by "some very positive steps" in focusing more attention on safe driving.

"Unfortunately, the excessive speed is still occurring. It remains an issue that we’re asking all of our law enforcement partners to address," Hoye noted. But he added, "we’re obviously optimistic that driver behavior can be modified and we can get under 300 this year. It’s a lofty goal, but it’s certainly worth fighting for when you’re talking traffic fatalities."

The problem isn't just confined to Iowa, said Hoye. "It is a national issue that we are trying to get a handle on," he said.

As a trooper monitoring Iowa's highways regularly, Conrad said there are drivers who "got used to driving faster for some reason" during the pandemic when traffic counts were down. But he thinks the numbers slowly are starting to turn downward, with fewer instances of vehicles clocked at 100 mph or higher.