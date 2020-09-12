Iowa prison population drops to 20-year low

Zeno would like to see Iowa continue to reduce the number of people locked up in the first place. “That’s where we have to do more work. Should people be going to jail for a variety of crimes or can they be issued a citation or sent to a diversion program?”

More paroles

The number of people paroled from Iowa’s prison system went up from 2,595 in fiscal 2019 to 3,023 in fiscal 2020 — a 16.5 percent increase, state data show.

The Board of Parole, mindful of trying to reduce the prison population during COVID-19, took steps that included allowing two boards to work simultaneously to release more offenders who were not considered high risk, said Lynn Hicks, spokesman for the Iowa Attorney General.

“The Board and Department have identified logical targets relative to expedited release options in light of this current COVID-19 reality,” Board Vice Chair Andrew Boettger said in an April 3 news release.

While Iowa is the only state in the country that doesn’t have a compassionate release law, which allows early release for terminal illness, extreme old age or sickness, the Corrections Department and Parole Board have worked to identify more offenders who could be paroled during the pandemic.