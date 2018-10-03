FORT MADISON (AP) — Iowa prison officials say an inmate serving a life term has died at a Fort Madison hospital.
Officials say Robert James Carter was pronounced dead at Sunday afternoon at the Fort Madison Community Hospital, where he had been taken due to suffering a medical emergency. Carter was 73. An autopsy has been ordered.
Carter had been serving a life term for a first-degree sexual abuse conviction out of Cerro Gordo County. His sentence began on Nov. 7, 1997.
