MITCHELLVILLE (AP) — A woman imprisoned for killing her former husband has died at the Iowa women's prison in Mitchellville.
The Iowa Corrections Department said in a news release that 63-year-old Debi Olson died of natural causes at 5:20 a.m. Thursday. She'd been staying in the prison hospice room because of a chronic illness.
Court records say Olson had been serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. She admitted in May 2009 that she stabbed to death Mauricio Droguett in July 2008 in parking lot outside a Davenport mall. A Sarasota, Fla., resident at the time, Olson and Droguett were divorced in 2004.
Droguett and Olson were married for 20 years before they divorced in Florida in 2004, according to records there. They have a grown daughter together. Olson allegedly trailed Droguett across the country in the weeks leading up to the fatal stabbing. Droguett was the comptroller for the Carson & Barnes Family Circus, which was scheduled for a series of shows in the parking lot at NorthPark Mall.
