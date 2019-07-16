{{featured_button_text}}
031716jr-hardin-courthouse-clip

Hardin County Courthouse

IOWA FALLS – An Iowa Falls woman has been released from jail pending trial after police twice were called about her unattended daughter last month.

Iowa Falls police arrested Celeste Amiee Vestal, 35, on two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment.

According to court records, a resident called police after seeing Vestal’s child, who is around 2 years old, sitting in the street on June 4. When police arrived, Vestal was holding the toddler.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Then on June 29, police were called about the child wandering around unattended, and officers found the girl wearing only a diaper. The child was released to a family friend, and the Iowa Department of Human Services was notified in each incident, court records state.

Vestal was arrested on July 10, and she was let out of jail on supervised pre-trial release.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments