IOWA FALLS – An Iowa Falls man has been sentenced to prison for possessing guns despite a prior domestic abuse conviction.
Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Heath Allen Ziesman, 35, to 18 months in prison on Friday after he pleaded to being a domestic abuser in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court. His prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.
Ziesman was released and is to surrender to the United States Marshal on a date yet to be set.
Authorities executed a search warrant at Ziesman’s home in June 2015 while he was at work and found a .45-caliber Rock Island Armory handgun and ammo in a dresser by his bed, and a 12-gauge Browning shotgun in the basement, court records state.
His defense attorney asked for leniency, noting that he started a livestock business that has outstanding loans and his fiancé has a child on the way.
Prosecutors argued that Ziesman has a history of domestic violence dating back years.
In March 2010, Ziesman was convicted of first degree harassment for threatening his ex-girlfriend after he sent compromising photographs of his ex-girlfriend to her family members and threatened to send the pictures to the school board where she worked as a teacher.
In July 2012, Ziesman was convicted of domestic abuse assault for grabbing his ex-wife’s neck and choking her, and while still on probation he pushed his ex-wife down three stairs, causing her to smash her forehead into a door frame and splitting open her skin. She needed 27 stitches to seal her wound. Ziesman received a second domestic abuse assault conviction in July 2013.
