U.S. District Courthouse, Cedar Rapids

 JEFF REINITZ

IOWA FALLS — An Iowa Falls man is taking the city and police to court after an officer allegedly slammed him to the ground in 2017, breaking his leg.

Attorneys for Aaron Edward Bailey, 32, said his limb hasn’t healed despite numerous surgeries, and the wounds are permanent and serious.

Attorney Thomas Frerichs of Waterloo filed the lawsuit on behalf of Bailey in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids in September alleging assault and battery, false reports, perjury, malicious prosecution and false arrest. City of Iowa Falls Officer Joe Metz and Police Chief Ron Kuhfus are named as defendants.

The city hasn’t filed a formal response to the suit, and city officials didn’t respond to a call for comment.

The suit stems from a June 6, 2017, encounter at Bailey’s Ohio Street home.

Metz was sent to the house around 10:45 p.m. for a report Bailey had shoved his children.

Metz allegedly accused Bailey of being an alcoholic and a bad father, and Bailey told the officer he had taken away the children’s internet access as punishment, and they ran away in response, according to the lawsuit.

Metz told Bailey to step back inside, which Bailey did, although the argument continued.

When Bailey’s wife pulled up, Bailey exited the home to tell her not to talk to the officer.

Metz told Bailey he was arresting him, and after Bailey was handcuffed and was walking to the squad car, Bailey allegedly called the officer a homophobic slur, and the officer lifted Bailey into the air and slammed him to the ground, causing a compound fracture, the report states.

Affidavits Metz submitted as part of Bailey’s arrest allege Bailey told the officer to take off his gun belt and radio so he could kick his butt, and he said Bailey attempted to headbutt him as they walked to the squad car.

The suit alleges Metz falsified his reports about the incident.

Bailey was arrested for disorderly conduct and interference. The interference charge was later dropped, and the disorderly conduct charge was changed to public intoxication, which he pleaded to in October 2017.

