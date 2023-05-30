Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELDORA — A man wanted in connection with the Friday death of a woman in Eldora has been captured in Arizona and charged with first-degree murder.

Nathan Cole Bahr, 28, of Iowa Falls, was arrested Monday by the Gilbert Police Department in Maricopa County, Arizona, following a weekend manhunt after authorities allege he shot and killed Desiree Dawn Folsom, 25, of Iowa Falls.

Police Chief Nick Hassebrock said Bahr was believed to have previously been involved in a romantic relationship with Folsom. Court records show she had been granted a no contact order Thursday related to domestic abuse. The body was found at 5:45 a.m. Friday inside the residence at 1401 17th Ave. in Eldora.

Bahr had been labeled as armed and dangerous in the department’s public notice seeking help locating him. Hassebrock said a license plate reader and other intelligence contributed to the arrest. No other subjects are believed to have been involved in the alleged murder and the public is not believed to be in any danger.

Bahr had been driving a 2020 gray Toyota Camry with an Iowa blackout license plate that initially read as EMRGLL and later was changed to KHA681, said Hassebrock. He had no additional information on the arrest itself but did not believe it was made after a traffic stop.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information to contact the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 939-8189 or another local law enforcement agency as the homicide investigation continues.

