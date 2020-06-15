You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Iowa Falls man arrested in gun burglary
1 comment
breaking top story

Iowa Falls man arrested in gun burglary

{{featured_button_text}}
Mitchell Magvin Stevens

Mitchell Magvin Stevens

IOWA FALLS -- An Iowa Falls man has been arrested for allegedly stealing guns.

Mitchell Magvin Stevens, 33, was arrested Thursday for third-degree burglary and felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $5,000.

Police allege Stevens took four firearms from Swart Electric on May 21. He is allegedly barred from handling firearms because of prior convictions for meth, burglary and domestic assault.

Stevens was also detained on a probation violation warrant out of Wisconsin, according to court records.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News