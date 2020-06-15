Iowa Falls man arrested in gun burglary

IOWA FALLS -- An Iowa Falls man has been arrested for allegedly stealing guns.
Mitchell Magvin Stevens, 33, was arrested Thursday for third-degree burglary and felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $5,000.
Police allege Stevens took four firearms from Swart Electric on May 21. He is allegedly barred from handling firearms because of prior convictions for meth, burglary and domestic assault.
Stevens was also detained on a probation violation warrant out of Wisconsin, according to court records.
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.