Iowa Falls man arrested for sexual abuse

IOWA FALLS -- An Iowa Falls man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a girl over a number of years.
Iowa Falls police arrested 58-year-old Robert Stewart Eakin on Tuesday for five counts of enticing a minor, four counts of third-degree sexual abuse, one count of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of lascivious acts, and one count of human trafficking.
Court records allege he abused the girl when she was as young as 11 years old, sometimes offering her ice cream or time on social media.
Police were alerted to the abuse in April 2020.
The child was interviewed at the child protection center at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
