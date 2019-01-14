ELDORA – An Iowa Falls school bus driver has pleaded guilty to allegations he had inappropriate social media contact with a high school student and slapped her buttocks.
Dennis Wray Bonin, 66, of Iowa Falls, entered an Alford plea --- not admitting guilt but acknowledging a plea deal is in his best interest --- to a single count of sexual exploitation by a school employee on Jan. 7.
The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison, and sentencing will be in June following a pre-sentence investigation. Bonin is to undergo a psychosexual evaluation, according to court records.
Bonin was a bus driver for the Iowa Falls-Alden School District, and authorities allege he smacked the student’s buttocks as she exited his bus in December 2017 and made sexual comments to the girl on Facebook in April and May 2018. He was arrested in May.
Bonin’s attorney, Aaron Hamrock, had asked the court to drop the exploitation charges, arguing that Bonin didn’t have any supervisory role over the student, and he didn’t work at her school.
