JEFFERSON -- On Nov. 3, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officer received a call from a man who came upon a scene of a woman who had hit a deer on N Avenue between 185th and 190th streets in Greene County. The man waited for a sheriff’s deputy to arrive. Once the deputy arrived, the man asked the deputy about a salvage tag. Greene County Sheriff's Deputy Kirk Hammer declined to issue him a salvage tag.
According to state code, a salvage tag should be first issued to the individuals involved in the accident, and if not interested, then to any bystanders at the scene. A salvage tag was not issued.
Later in the day, the same man drove past the scene and observed Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Kirk Hammer in uniform near the deer cutting the antlers off of the deer with a saw.
When DNR Conservation Officer Nathan Haupert questioned Hammer, he admitted to taking the antlers. Haupert met Deputy Hammer at his home and seized the antlers.
Haupert explained to Hammer that it is unlawful to keep the antlers without a deer tag or salvage permit and with a salvage permit the whole deer would need to be removed from the ditch, not just the antlers.
On Nov. 12, a citation was issued to Hammer for unlawful possession of whitetail deer antlers, Iowa Code section 481A.38, with a fine totaling $195.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.