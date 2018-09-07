CHEROKEE -- A western Iowa sheriff's deputy was fired Tuesday after it was determined that he had lied about an incident in which he shot a dog in the owner's yard.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jerod Clyde posted a message on his office's Facebook page Wednesday saying that Deputy Alec Wolf had shot the dog 10 times on Aug. 10 in the owner's yard in rural Cleghorn, rather than along a rural road, as Wolf initially had reported.
Video released onto an unnamed Facebook page on Tuesday allowed the office to complete its internal investigation, and Wolf was fired, Clyde said on the sheriff's Facebook page.
"Though law enforcement strives for high standards, sometimes like any job people make their own decisions, even bad ones which affect everyone involved," Clyde wrote.
Clyde did not immediately return messages left by The Journal.
Cathleen Lugar, the mother of the dog's owner, said in an email to The Journal that Clyde had told her Wolf had gone "rogue" and shot the dog, then lied about it.
Lugar said Wolf fired 10 shots at the dog, which belonged to her son, from more than 20 feet while it was in the back yard of its home.
According to Clyde, the dog had attacked two other dogs, killing one of them, on Aug. 9. Attempts to catch the dog with a dog-catching pole were unsuccessful, and Clyde said orders were given to shoot the dog as long as it was not within the Cleghorn city limits or at its home along Iowa Highway 3. About an hour after the order was issued, Clyde said, Wolf emailed other deputies that he had found and shot the dog on H Avenue.
Two days later, Clyde said, the sheriff's office received a complaint that the dog had been shot at its home rather than on H Avenue and that Wolf had been at the scene picking up spent shell casings, wiping up blood and entering an outbuilding on the property. Two photos were sent to the sheriff's office, and Wolf was placed on paid administrative leave while the incident was investigated. After a partial investigation, Wolf was placed on unpaid leave for 10 days. Clyde did not disclose the source of the photos.
Clyde said the sheriff's office had requested video of the incident, but it was not provided until it appeared on a Facebook page Tuesday and led to Wolf's immediate firing.
In her email to the Journal, Lugar said her son was in North Dakota on Aug. 10, when deputies contacted him and asked him to bring his dog, a 2-year-old Husky named Zucko, in to verify that it was current with its vaccinations because it had allegedly attacked another dog in Cleghorn. Lugar did not mention whether her son's dog had killed another dog.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.