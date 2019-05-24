MAQUOKETA (AP) — A prosecutor says an Iowa dentist won't be charged in the death of a man suspected of trying to steal items from the dentist's office.
Dr. Clyde Overturff had told officers that he was spending the night in an apartment at his Maquoketa office in March when he tackled and tussled with a man he found in the office's garage. Overturff says the man slumped over and stopped fighting, ending their struggle.
You have free articles remaining.
The Telegraph Herald reports that an autopsy report says the man, 44-year-old Richard Purcell, died from sudden cardiac arrest. Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport says she won't charge Overturff because Purcell's death "was the result of pre-existing medical conditions aggravated by the actions of the property owner who was defending himself and his property."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.