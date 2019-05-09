IOWA CITY (AP) — State detectives are investigating a shooting that involved Iowa City officers.
The Iowa Criminal Investigation Division says in a news release that officers were sent a little before 2:30 a.m. Thursday to check a business burglar alarm. The news release says two officers opened fire after they arrived there and wounded at least one person, who was taken to a hospital.
The release says no officer was injured.
Police have not named those involved or said why the officers used their guns.
