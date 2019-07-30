IOWA CITY -- Officers with the Iowa City Police Department responded to a shoplifting complaint at a business located at 11 Highway 1 W Monday afternoon.
A suspect was located in a nearby area, away from the business. As the investigation was unfolding, an Iowa City police officer was shot multiple times with a weapon, receiving facial injuries.
The weapon was later identified as a BB gun. The officer also fired his weapon, striking the suspect, who was not immediately identified.
You have free articles remaining.
The suspect and officer were each transported to a local hospital for treatment, and both were listed in stable condition.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigating into the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.