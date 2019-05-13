KNOXVILLE (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old Iowa boy whose bedroom was covered in plastic sheeting told an investigator that he hadn't been outside in several months.
His parents have been charged with kidnapping, child endangerment and neglect.
Marion County court records say 49-year-old Rocky Wooldridge and 43-year-old Jennifer Wooldridge, of Knoxville, are scheduled for arraignment June 6.
Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Jennifer Wooldridge.
You have free articles remaining.
Rocky Wooldridge already pleaded not guilty to the child endangerment and neglect charges and to three weapons counts. His trial on the weapons counts is scheduled to begin June 24.
A criminal complaint says the Iowa Human Services Department reported finding in March only one blanket in the boy's room, along with wet underwear and the plastic sheeting.
The complaint also says the boy had injuries consistent with child abuse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.