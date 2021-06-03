Iowa boy missing, one week after vanishing from trailer park

The disappearance came during closing arguments of a murder trial of the farmhand charged with killing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, who vanished about 15 miles away in the same county in 2018 while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn.

Several Poweshiek County officers who were at the trial left before last week’s guilty verdict to go look for Xavior, Mortvedt said, and have since employed similar search techniques as they did in searching for Tibbetts. In that case, police used surveillance video to develop a suspect, who eventually showed investigators where to find Tibbetts’ body in a cornfield a month after her disappearance.

Among those helping blanket the area with missing person buttons and flyers featuring Xavior's face has been Mollie's Movement, an organization that does community service in Tibbetts' name and pledged to “move mountains” to find him.

Xavior completed his fourth grade year at Montezuma Elementary School on May 21 and was off for summer break. He was known for riding his bike around the trailer park.

“Xavior is a happy kid who gets along well with his peers and wants to please his teachers,” said one of his teachers, Marie Boulton. “He's always willing to help you out, engage in a conversation, and offers a smile to everyone he sees.”