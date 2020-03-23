Iowa authorities warn about coronavirus fraud

WATERLOO – Authorities are warning residents to be caution of scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are people out there who will try and take advantage of COVID-19 for selfish financial benefit. I am asking everyone in our communities to stay vigilant and report suspected fraud,” said Peter E. Deegan Jr., U.S. Attorney for Iowa’s Northern District, which includes Waterloo. “We also all need to care for the most vulnerable citizens in our society and do our best to prevent them from becoming victims of unscrupulous criminals.”

Deegan said schemes may involve people selling fake cures for COVID-19, pishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other examples included malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to devices, pleas for donations for illegitimate or non-existent charities, and medical providers obtaining patient information for testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.

Deegan urged the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud NCDF hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov .