CEDAR RAPIDS — Authorities have confirmed that human remains found buried on the property of a Cedar Rapids home are those of a missing eastern Iowa man.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office says in a news release Tuesday that the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body as that of 31-year-old Christopher Bagley of Walker. Officials say he was stabbed to death.
Bagley's remains were found Friday after deputies and other law enforcement agencies searched the property.
No other details of what led police to the property were released. Police have not said they have any suspects, and no arrests have been announced.
His parents are Stewart and Christine Bagley of Independence.
The family said a memorial fund has been established at Bank Iowa in the name of Chris Bagley. Donations are accepted at any Bank Iowa branch or checks can be sent to Bank Iowa, 230 First St. E, Independence, IA 50644. Make check payable to Chris Bagley memorial fund.
On his Facebook page, Stewart Bagley wrote, he's like to "thank everybody for reaching out and asking about this. Thank you for all your assistance and help, the Bagley family."
The family said Bagley's visitation and funeral will be Sunday and Monday at Reiff Funeral Home in Independence. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday with the funeral at 11 a.m. Monday.
