WATERLOO — Investigators walked jurors through evidence that was recovered Wednesday as the trial continued for three people accused of raping two 15-year-old girls in a Waterloo basement in 2012.
Chris Morley, an investigator with the Waterloo Police Department’s lab, told jurors he recovered six or seven used condoms and wrappers that had been discarded on the basement floor of the Adams Street home after police were called to the address in the early morning hours of June 10, 2012.
The items were found among two mattresses on the floor, and Morley told jurors he clipped areas of the mattress for later testing.
Morley also seized clothing the girls wore when they arrived at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, and he used special lighting and goggles to find physiological stains on a shirt, jacket and pair of jean shorts.
“The alternate light source uses different wavelengths to fluoresce different items on clothing or whatever you are looking at. ... With the correct goggles and the correct wavelength, you can see different fluoresce,” Morley said.
A DNA expert earlier testified that genetic material consistent with one of the girls and two of the men on trial was found on the condoms.
Jurors also heard from Susan Ehlers, a UnityPoint nurse who had treated one of the girls. Defense attorney Brian Johnson asked Ehlers about allegations the girl made about a suspect having his hands around her neck and being on top of her during the attack and why there weren’t any visible injuries to the neck.
“It depends on how much pressure was being pressed there. They could be on top but not necessarily putting that much weight on that area,” Ehlers said.
Jurors also heard from police investigators who talked with the defendants following the incident.
Deantay Darelle Williams, Taevon Washington and Cordarrel Smith are charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse. Washington was 18, and Deantay Williams was 17 at the time of the incident. Smith was 24 at the time.
Prosecutors allege the three raped the girls following a night of drinking. One of the girls left, and police were called to the house where they found the other girl in the basement.
Attorneys for Washington and Deantay Williams said the sex was consensual. Smith’s attorneys said he didn’t have sex with the girls, and his DNA wasn’t found at the scene.
