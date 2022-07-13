Investigators insist cousins' slaying isn't a cold case

EVANSDALE — A decade later, the killer is still out there.

When Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins disappeared while riding their bikes in Evansdale 10 years ago today, Special Agent Scott Reger with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation spent about two months in an assisting role running down leads and checking alibis. He became the lead agent on the case in 2017 after the former lead left for another agency.

Detectives with the DCI, FBI and Bremer County Sheriff’s Office still meet on a regular basis to track down new tips, revisit old leads and evaluate emerging technology that could bring the case closer to an arrest.

“This case is not a cold case. I don’t like that term generically. It’s still being actively investigated by investigators made of state, local and federal authorities. We are carving out regular time to work this,” Reger said.

New information continues to come in – DCI had 117 calls come into the tip line in the past 10 months.

Investigators remain quiet on the details of their investigation and what facts they have confirmed. They easily acknowledge that the girls’ bikes were found at the back corner of Meyer’s Lake and their remains were discovered at Seven Bridges Wildlife Area, a little-known park in rural Bremer County in December 2012.

But that’s about it.

Reger declined to talk about what evidence they have, who their suspects are and who they have ruled out, despite a great hunger for information by the public.

He also declined to address the significance of other information investigators pushed out years ago, like a white sport utility vehicle spotted parked near Arbutus Avenue, a backdoor path to Meyers Lake, on the day of the disappearance.

That is because detectives use the information they have – the case facts – to vet new information as it comes in.

Keeping the case facts close to the chest – the information that only the killer or killers would know – also preserves the integrity of the case in the event it goes to trial.

“On a long-term investigation, the more closely you hold the facts that you know – that only you and the bad person know – that assists with the resolution,” Reger said.

It also helps weed out false confessions, of which there have been several in the case. They usually originate when someone contacts a police department not directly connected with the cousins investigation.

“We have been able to take what they say, overlap it with our case facts and pretty quickly determine … yeah, that’s not true,” Reger said.

The most recent came a few months ago when a law enforcement agency in another state called DCI with information that a woman in a mental institution said she abducted and killed two girls. The woman, who had Iowa roots, talked about bikes being left at a lake and bodies left in a park.

Detectives were able to dismiss the confession because her account didn’t mesh with guarded information they had, and the only accurate information she had was publicly available.

“If you live in the Cedar Valley, everyone knows that the bikes were there,” Reger said.

Reger acknowledged investigators had looked at 42-year-old Michael Klunder in May 2013 when he abducted two girls near Dayton, Iowa, and killed one before taking his own life. Klunder had ties to Bremer County, and the similarities in the cases were striking.

“When Klunder happened, everybody’s bells went off,” Reger said “I remember driving over and talking to (fellow DCI Ageny) Jack Liao on the phone and going ‘Oh man, this might be our guy.’ What are the chances?”

After the initial probe into Klunder’s crime, four or five investigators were tasked with trying to determine if Klunder was involved in the cousins case.

“There was a super intentional and persistent investigation to try to draw links,” Reger said.

Earlier investigators said in 2014 they ruled out Klunder absent any new evidence. Reger declined to comment on that status.

Reger also acknowledged cousins investigators looked for possible ties to Jeff Altmayer, an Ankeny man who approached girls in several Iowa communities in 2016, offering them money to get in his vehicle.

Reger also declined to say if Altmayer – who is serving life for kidnapping and sex abuse – has been ruled out.

Another link that was explored involved the slaying of two girls who were playing in a wooded area near Delphi, Indiana, in February 2017. Indiana investigators said a short time later that any similarities between the cases appeared to be coincidental.

Then in May 2018, agents investigated the death of a Belle Plaine woman who claimed to have a letter written by Lyric and Elizabeth’s killers. The woman killed herself and her 8-year-old son after pulling him in front of a train, according to media accounts. Investigators said at the time the lead turned out to be old information.

Reger said such tragedies often generate new interest in the cousins case and result in new tips coming in. While a flood of tips can result in useless information, Reger said that’s OK.

“I’d rather have the noise than silence because we have the systems in place to evaluate the noise and then go after the stuff that we think is probative,” he said.

Investigators said the best way to submit tips about the case is through an email address set up by the DCI – ourmissingiowagirls@dps.state.ia.us.

Reger said he understands that tipsters usually want to be interviewed, but the volume of information that comes in doesn’t always make that possible unless further follow-up is warranted. He also notes that investigators aren’t able to tell tipsters whether or not their information panned out.

The one benefit of time in the investigation is developments in technology and science that could someday provide links to close the case.

“There are a lot of exciting things that are happening in a lot of the forensic sciences,” he said.

Reger said laboratories occasionally contact the team to offer new techniques and investigators have used cutting-edge technology in the case, but he declined to give specifics.

Officials with Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Information can be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously and the tips are passed on to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is handling the case.

Tips may be submitted by emailing the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations at ourmissingiowagirls@dps.state.ia.us, texting CEDAR plus the tip to 274637 (CRIMES), calling (855) 300-8477, submitting information at www.cvcrimestop.com or at the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page.