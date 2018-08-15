BROOKLYN (AP) — Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Iowa college student are focusing on five areas in and near her hometown.
Twenty-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was last seen July 18, jogging in Brooklyn in central Iowa.
The areas of interest are: her boyfriend's home in Brooklyn; a carwash; a truck stop; a farm more than 3 miles (5 kilometers) from downtown Brooklyn; and another farm more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) away.
Special agent Rick Rahn of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says officials hope mentioning those areas will jog residents' memories. Investigators have asked anyone who was in any of those five areas when Tibbetts disappeared to remember that evening and leave tips on a website .
Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa says a reward fund has grown to more than $366,000.
