Investigators detail online spat before fatal shooting

WATERLOO – In the days and weeks leading up to Shavondes Martin’s death, he exchanged taunting messages with Raymond Birden Jr., one of the men accused of killing him.

As the social media chatter unfolded on Facebook Messenger in mid-May 2019, Martin, 22, made references to others who lost their lives to gun violence in recent years, at one point telling Birden, “all this dissin gone get you a spot by yo brother.”

It was a reference to Otavious “Tavis” Brown, Birden’s brother who was gunned down in a Logan Avenue drive-by shooting in 2016.

“I Bet Yu Meet Him Before I Do,” Birden responded.

Within hours Martin’s bullet-riddled body was found in an alley behind a South Street apartment building.

Birden, 22, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree murder in Martin’s death. Martin had been charged with killing Brown, but he was acquitted following a 2018 jury trial which saw one conviction and one other acquittal. Acquaintances said after the trial Martin became more cautious, going out less and traveling with more people when he did.