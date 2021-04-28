Investigators detail online spat before fatal shooting

WATERLOO – In the days and weeks leading up to Shavondes Martin’s death, he exchanged taunting messages with Raymond Birden Jr., one of the men accused of killing him.
As the social media chatter unfolded on Facebook Messenger in mid-May 2019, Martin, 22, made references to others who lost their lives to gun violence in recent years, at one point telling Birden, “all this dissin gone get you a spot by yo brother.”
It was a reference to Otavious “Tavis” Brown, Birden’s brother who was gunned down in a Logan Avenue drive-by shooting in 2016.
“I Bet Yu Meet Him Before I Do,” Birden responded.
Within hours Martin’s bullet-riddled body was found in an alley behind a South Street apartment building.
Birden, 22, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree murder in Martin’s death. Martin had been charged with killing Brown, but he was acquitted following a 2018 jury trial which saw one conviction and one other acquittal. Acquaintances said after the trial Martin became more cautious, going out less and traveling with more people when he did.
Prosecutors said Messenger records show the two began using the app to communicate when Martin accepted an online request from Birden on May 11, 2018. The conversation took off almost immediately.
The two were able to place voice calls through the app as well as send text messages.
After Birden made a number of unanswered calls, Martin texted “On 9 I just blessed you bro … let’s just box.”
Investigator Nicholas Sadd with the Waterloo Police Department said “9” is the nickname for Darrell Lanier, Martin’s friend who was shot and killed on Nov. 1, 2016. The slaying remains unsolved.
“On 9” meant Martin was swearing on his deceased friend.
After a few emojis were exchanged, there was a 93-second phone call between the two, the substance of which wasn’t documented.
Minutes later, Martin texted “What’s da move we can box now.”
Birden responded with a few messages asking “Wya” — Where you at?
The online conversation picked up again 18 days later on May 29, 2018, with Martin sending Birden an audio clip of a rap, and Birden telling Martin to show himself.
“On Blood Yu Been Put Up Yu Ain’t on NO BLOCK ON TAVIS,” Birden wrote, telling him to “pop out.”
“Tavis” was a reference to Brown, Sadd said.
“lol … On 9 I been out here every day,” Martin responded as the conversation stretched into May 30.
“We the same type … but I’m a different breed I know how to move you don’t take notes and all this dissin gone get you a spot by yo brother,” Martin continued.
“I Bet Yu Meet Him Before I Do,” Birden wrote.
“Drop yo location I’ll pull up,” Martin answered.
Prosecutors said Martin never pulled up to meet Birden. Instead, Birden used Martin’s cousin — who was Birden’s ex-girlfriend — to meet with Martin under false pretenses and deliver him to Birden in the early morning hours of May 31, 2018.
They never boxed.
Experts said two guns were used to kill Martin.
A defense attorney asked Sadd about investigating other people who may have been Martin’s enemies. Sadd also said Martin’s cousin, Danaesha Martin, had given differing accounts of what happened over the span of three interviews following the slaying. The cousin had been charged with murder but entered a plea deal for a lesser charge.
Testimony in the case resumes on Thursday.