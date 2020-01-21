Investigator: Independence house fire started in two places

INDEPENDENCE -- A March 2019 house fire that sent two residents to the hospital started in two places, according to an investigator with the Iowa Fire Marshal Division.
The blaze gutted the home at 711 13th St. NE and left Christina Heins and Nick Necker with severe smoke inhalation. Authorities allege Christina Heins' husband, Shane Allen Heins, lit the fire following an argument.
Shane Heins, 45, is charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson, and his trial continued Tuesday with Agent Lucas Ossman testifying that the investigation ruled out other possible causes, leaving only the possibility that the fire was "incendiary" -- intentionally started by a person.
Ossman walked jurors through a collection of photos of the charred home, explaining how clues at the scene told a story of where the fire started and how it progressed.
Ossman said he found one fire started in the living room in the area of a chair and curtains. He couldn't tell if it began on the chair and spread to the curtains, or with the curtains and spread to the chair.
A second fire started in the attached garage on steps leading to the house, Ossman said. He said tests showed the presence of gasoline soaked into carpeting on the stairs.
"The chair is an area of origin in the living room which is not connected to the garage," he said. "The fire in the garage is not connected to the fire in the living room.”
In earlier testimony, jurors heard a 911 call from a resident who was outside when the fire started speculate that the blaze may have started with a candle.
On Tuesday, Ossman said he found a packaged un-lit candle in the living room that couldn't have started the fire, and he didn't find any remnants of other candles -- no metal tabs from the base of a wick or glass from a votive jar -- in the area. Defense attorney Patrick McMullen asked it if was possible that the fire consumed all traces of another candle or if the metal tab -- about the size of a thumbtack -- was simply lost in the fire debris.
Ossman said he also found the remains of a living room table that had been moved into a hallway that led to bedroom and concluded the table had been moved there before the fire started.
Christina Heins escaped through a window, and deputies and police helped Necker from a corner bedroom window. Dr. Rachel Mutnick, who treated both, told jurors they had inhaled a large amount of soot.
"He was covered in soot ... There was a large amount of soot all the way down the airway," Mutnick said. She said Christina Heins had soot all the way to her vocal cords. She said both were at risk of having their airways swell shut, and were intubated with breathing tubes. Both were flown to Iowa City for treatment.
Last week, witnesses testified that earlier during the argument Shane Heins had set small fires in the garage, which were put out, and after the fire admitted to a brother-in-law that he set the fire.
Testimony in the trial concluded Tuesday afternoon, and closing arguments are expected for Wednesday.