Investigator: Independence house fire started in two places

In earlier testimony, jurors heard a 911 call from a resident who was outside when the fire started speculate that the blaze may have started with a candle.

On Tuesday, Ossman said he found a packaged un-lit candle in the living room that couldn't have started the fire, and he didn't find any remnants of other candles -- no metal tabs from the base of a wick or glass from a votive jar -- in the area. Defense attorney Patrick McMullen asked it if was possible that the fire consumed all traces of another candle or if the metal tab -- about the size of a thumbtack -- was simply lost in the fire debris.

Ossman said he also found the remains of a living room table that had been moved into a hallway that led to bedroom and concluded the table had been moved there before the fire started.

Christina Heins escaped through a window, and deputies and police helped Necker from a corner bedroom window. Dr. Rachel Mutnick, who treated both, told jurors they had inhaled a large amount of soot.

"He was covered in soot ... There was a large amount of soot all the way down the airway," Mutnick said. She said Christina Heins had soot all the way to her vocal cords. She said both were at risk of having their airways swell shut, and were intubated with breathing tubes. Both were flown to Iowa City for treatment.