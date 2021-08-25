Investigation continues in Waterloo homicide

WATERLOO – Authorities continue to investigate a fatal shooting that erupted at one of the busiest intersections in the city during a torrential downpour on Tuesday afternoon.

The name of the deceased is still being withheld pending family notification, but police said the victim is a local man. An autopsy is pending, and investigators continue to talk to witnesses.

“We are still out looking for people and talking to people,” said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.

Officers collected security camera videos from nearby homes and businesses, but they are asking the public to submit any other photos or videos they may have. Videos can be submitted through an online portal at waterloopdia.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/washingtonstreetshooting.

No arrests have been made, but officers searched an address on Langley Road following the shooting.

The shooting broke out at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Washington Street, which is also Highway 218, in front of the Kwik Stop 3 convenience store. Officers found the victim in the grass median with a gunshot wound, and a blue Dodge unattended and half pulled of the store’s driveway.