Investigation continues in Waterloo homicide

WATERLOO – Authorities continue to investigate a fatal shooting that erupted at one of the busiest intersections in the city during a torrential downpour on Tuesday afternoon.
The name of the deceased is still being withheld pending family notification, but police said the victim is a local man. An autopsy is pending, and investigators continue to talk to witnesses.
“We are still out looking for people and talking to people,” said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.
Officers collected security camera videos from nearby homes and businesses, but they are asking the public to submit any other photos or videos they may have. Videos can be submitted through an online portal at waterloopdia.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/washingtonstreetshooting.
No arrests have been made, but officers searched an address on Langley Road following the shooting.
The shooting broke out at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Washington Street, which is also Highway 218, in front of the Kwik Stop 3 convenience store. Officers found the victim in the grass median with a gunshot wound, and a blue Dodge unattended and half pulled of the store’s driveway.
Anyone else who had been involved in the shooting had fled, Leibold said.
Officers had to contend with rerouting busy highway traffic and collecting evidence during heavy rains.
“It’s not ideal to have a crime scene that gets rained upon,” Leibold said. “Any outdoor crime scene is problematic because you got the elements.”
Police found evidence in the store parking lot and next to the Dodge.
Tuesday’s shooting is the fourth homicide in Waterloo this year.
Dayton Matlock, 23, of Waterloo, was shot and killed and two other people injured outside a home in the 1400 block of Grant Street on May 15.
Also on May 15, Tanniaah Sharquette Spates, 43, was shot and killed in her Waterloo apartment, allegedly by her former boyfriend, Tony Lamaro Flowers, 50, who later took his own life.
Davonta Daquwon Sellers, 27, was shot and killed in the 300 block of West Fourth Street.