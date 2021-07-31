Investigation continues in April officer-involved shooting

WATERLOO -- Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano spends his days on a mattress in the corner of a friend’s place in an aging Waterloo home divided into small apartments.
The second-story flat is up a rickety outdoor staircase and down a narrow hallway. The accommodations are in no way designed to handle the wheelchair the 44-year-old -- paralyzed from the waist down -- relies on since he was shot in a confrontation with Waterloo police in April at the foot of the Sixth Street Bridge.
“He just sits in his chair. … He’s always been quiet. He liked building stuff, and he worked for his landlord, cleaning out houses and stuff. He just kept to himself,” said Beth Marroquin, a friend who acts as his interpreter.
She said Alvarez didn’t have any prior problems with law enforcement.
Alvarez’s future is uncertain as he faces possible criminal from the tangle with police and sheriff’s deputies -- arrest warrants have yet to be served -- and maybe deportation back to his native Mexico.
He disputes the police account of what happened. Law enforcement has declined to release video from the incident, which isn’t unusual for an ongoing investigation.
Local prosecutors are reviewing the use of force.
Police allege Alvarez pointed a weapon at a Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a report of a man walking down the street with a long gun around 12:45 a.m. April 7.
Another deputy who arrived on the scene saw what was happening and attempted to run over Alvarez, who side stepped the squad car, according to the DCI account.
When Alvarez allegedly pointed the weapon at the deputy’s vehicle, a Waterloo police officer pulled up and fired at Alvarez twice through the windshield with a rifle, hitting him.
Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation later determined Alvarez’s weapon was a BB gun.
Seated in his wheelchair Friday, Alvarez denied the DCI version. He said he was out for a walk to get some fresh air. He admitted he took the BB gun -- a Red Ryder lever-action -- along that night.
“He didn’t know why, he just grabbed it,” Marroquin said, interpreting for him. “But it didn’t work, and it had no BBs in it or nothing like that,” she said.
He said law enforcement didn’t talk to him and simply opened fire.
“He saw the lights behind him, and they started shooting. They didn’t yell at him to do anything,” Marroquin said.
One of the bullets struck his hand. He was also struck just below the shoulder blades. Marroquin said that bullet is still in his body because removing it would run the risk of causing more damage.
In the hours that followed the confrontation, police searched Alvarez’s West Eighth Street home, seizing another air gun from the residence, Marroquin said.
She said investigators questioned her.
“(They) would not tell me anything that happened, just wanted answers from me about his mental status,” she said.
Two days before the shooting Alvarez’s mother had been buried. And his father had passed away a week earlier. They lived in Mexico, and it had been about a decade since he last saw them in person, Marroquin said.
DCI agents filed charges against Alvarez --- two counts of misdemeanor assault on an officer --- the day after the shooting, while he was still at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
But the arrest warrants have yet to be served, likely because of Alvarez’s medical condition.
After more than three months in the hospital, he was released in early July and lived briefly in a hotel room with friends caring for him until he found his current roommate, a friend from his home town in Mexico who now lives down the block.
Meanwhile, Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams will be reviewing the use of force to decide if charges against law enforcement are warranted. He said the matter won’t go before a grand jury.
If Williams declines to press charges against the officers, the matter will be forwarded to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for further review.
The Waterloo Police Department has declined to release dashboard and body camera footage of the incident because of the ongoing investigation.
“The DCI, the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office, and WPD Internal Affairs are engaged in active investigation of this incident and this decision is based in part upon that fact,” Chief Joel Fitzgerald wrote in a request for the footage.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office referred requests for its videos to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.