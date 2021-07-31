Investigation continues in April officer-involved shooting

Another deputy who arrived on the scene saw what was happening and attempted to run over Alvarez, who side stepped the squad car, according to the DCI account.

When Alvarez allegedly pointed the weapon at the deputy’s vehicle, a Waterloo police officer pulled up and fired at Alvarez twice through the windshield with a rifle, hitting him.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation later determined Alvarez’s weapon was a BB gun.

Seated in his wheelchair Friday, Alvarez denied the DCI version. He said he was out for a walk to get some fresh air. He admitted he took the BB gun -- a Red Ryder lever-action -- along that night.

“He didn’t know why, he just grabbed it,” Marroquin said, interpreting for him. “But it didn’t work, and it had no BBs in it or nothing like that,” she said.

He said law enforcement didn’t talk to him and simply opened fire.

“He saw the lights behind him, and they started shooting. They didn’t yell at him to do anything,” Marroquin said.

One of the bullets struck his hand. He was also struck just below the shoulder blades. Marroquin said that bullet is still in his body because removing it would run the risk of causing more damage.