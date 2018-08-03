LEXINGTON, Ky – The investigation continues in the slaying of a former Waterloo man who was shot in Lexington last week.
Lexington police said 21-year-old Charon Rashad Alexander was found on the ground with a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Camelot Drive around 10:15 p.m. on July 27. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities determined the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the drivers of two vehicles. The shooter was alone in his vehicle and remained on scene following the shooting, according to police.
Passengers in Alexander’s sport utility vehicle fled but were found nearby, police said.
No charges have been filed at this time, but investigators have identified everyone believed to be involved with this incident and continue to gather details.
Alexander grew up in Waterloo and had recently moved to Kentucky. Funeral arrangements are pending in Lexington, as is a memorial service in Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.