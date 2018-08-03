Subscribe for 33¢ / day

LEXINGTON, Ky – The investigation continues in the slaying of a former Waterloo man who was shot in Lexington last week.

Lexington police said 21-year-old Charon Rashad Alexander was found on the ground with a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Camelot Drive around 10:15 p.m. on July 27. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities determined the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the drivers of two vehicles. The shooter was alone in his vehicle and remained on scene following the shooting, according to police.

Passengers in Alexander’s sport utility vehicle fled but were found nearby, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time, but investigators have identified everyone believed to be involved with this incident and continue to gather details.

Alexander grew up in Waterloo and had recently moved to Kentucky. Funeral arrangements are pending in Lexington, as is a memorial service in Waterloo.

