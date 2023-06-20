WAUKON — An insurance company is asking the court to throw out a lawsuit brought by the owner of a Waukon gift shop that burned down under suspicious circumstances in 2022.

Mindy Jo Jones, also known as Mindy Jo Riley, filed a suit against State Farm for allegedly not paying on her policy for Tin Rust and Harmony on Allamakee Street, which was the epicenter of the Feb. 13, 2022, blaze.

Jones, 43, currently of Waterloo, is out on bond awaiting trial on charges of first-degree arson and animal abuse in connection with the fire and a dog that perished in an apartment over the store.

Last week, attorneys for State Farm filed a motion for a summary judgment, asking the court to dismiss the case without a trial for not following the policy’s terms.

The insurance carrier alleged Jones didn’t provide financial records, business documents and other paperwork during the company’s investigation into the claim. Jones also didn’t respond to a request to submit to questioning under oath, according to court records.

State Farm earlier argued in court records that Jones committed an “illegal act” that led to her loss and was thus barred from benefitting financially.

The company began investigating the fire because of indicators of potential fraud, court records states. Records allege the fire started in two different locations in the shop.

Jones’ civil attorney dropped out of the case shortly after filing the lawsuit. No new attorneys have filed appearances to represent her in the lawsuit, according to court records.

Trial in the criminal case has been tentatively set for October.

Jones also operated a separate Tin Rust and Harmony store in Harmony, Minnesota. That location has since closed.

WATCH NOW: Business fire videos Tri-City Clothing fire Salvage yard fire, Cedar Falls, Iowa April 10, 2017 Luigi's Restaurant fire, Oelwein, Iowa, Nov. 12, 2016, Great Wall Fire, Cedar Falls, April 29, 2016 Recycling fire, Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa Jan. 24, 2018 Warehouse fire, Oelwein, Iowa May 2, 2017