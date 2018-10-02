WEST UNION -- On Monday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident at the Fayette County Jail where an inmate assaulted staff members.
Upon investigation, it was learned that Jeremy James Meyer, 46, of West Union, had assaulted staff members. He was detained at the Fayette County Jail and charged with two counts of assault on correctional officers, both serious misdemeanors.
