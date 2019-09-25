{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Edward Morice

Daniel Edward Morice

CEDAR FALLS --A Cedar Falls police officer remains off duty after being injured last weekend during an arrest.

Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Jeff Olson said Officer Katie Burkhardt witnessed an altercation on Sept. 21 and attempted to question a suspect, who took off running.

Officer Burkhardt chased the suspect to Olive Street, where he continued to resist arrest and assaulted her, causing a knee injury.

Olson said Burkhardt was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

"She will have to be off work for a while," Olson said Wednesday.

Daniel Edward Morice, 20, of Cedar Falls, was arrested at 2504 Olive St. and charged with interference with official acts causing serious injury, interference with official acts, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of a fictitious license.

Morice was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail and released.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
4
0
6
9

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments