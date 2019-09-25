CEDAR FALLS --A Cedar Falls police officer remains off duty after being injured last weekend during an arrest.
Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Jeff Olson said Officer Katie Burkhardt witnessed an altercation on Sept. 21 and attempted to question a suspect, who took off running.
Officer Burkhardt chased the suspect to Olive Street, where he continued to resist arrest and assaulted her, causing a knee injury.
Olson said Burkhardt was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
"She will have to be off work for a while," Olson said Wednesday.
Daniel Edward Morice, 20, of Cedar Falls, was arrested at 2504 Olive St. and charged with interference with official acts causing serious injury, interference with official acts, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of a fictitious license.
Morice was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail and released.
