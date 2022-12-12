Indiana man arrested in Cedar Falls sexual assault

CEDAR FALLS — An Indiana man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Cedar Falls hotel in 2021.
Brett Fitzgerald Duncan, 49, of Elkhart, formerly of Louisiana, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $50,000.
According to court records, Duncan was staying at a Cedar Falls hotel while travelling for work on June 10, 2021. He and the woman had been drinking at the hotel, and she fell asleep in his room. She awoke to Duncan on top of her, court records state.
When later questioned by police, Duncan denied having sexual contact with the woman. DNA collected during the investigation matched Duncan, according to police.
An arrest warrant was issued in August.
A glimpse of the past at Cedar Falls Historical Society
021820kw-women-vote-exhibit-04
A corset and metal crinoline cage are featured in a display case related to changing women's fashion in the "Fight for the Right" exhibition, which will be on display when the Victorian Home & Carriage House Museum reopens this week.
Kelly Wenzel
Victorian Home & Carriage House Museum
The Victorian Home & Carriage House Museum at 308 W. Third St. in Cedar Falls,
COURTESY PHOTO
021016bp-useful-tools-07
The Plus One: The Cedar Falls Historical Society exhibit, “A Useful Tool Invention in Cedar Falls,” features inventions patented by Cedar Falls residents. The show is on display now through December at the Victorian Home & Carriage House Museum, 308 W. Third St., Cedar Falls. Check their website, visit
www.cfhistory.org for an events schedule. Shown here is a model of an ironing board patented in 1907.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
Fire & Ice 3
The 'Fire & Ice' exhibit at the Cedar Falls Historical Society celebrates Cedar Falls Ice House history.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fire & Ice 4
The 'Fire & Ice' exhibit at the Cedar Falls Historical Society celebrates Cedar Falls Ice House history.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls Historical 1
Julie Huffman-Klinkowitz, collections manager at the Cedar Falls Historical Society, pulls a coat made from stallion hide out of its storage box on April 21 in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls Historical 2
The coat, which belonged to Mathias Sadler, a German who arrived in the United States in 1895, is part of the permanent collection at the Cedar Falls Historical Society.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls Historical 4
A storage area in the Cedar Falls Historical Society.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls Historical 5
A garment storage area in the Cedar Falls Historical Society.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls Historical 3
A woman’s three-speed bicycle made by John Deere that dates from 1972-1978, was recently donated to the historical society.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Quilts 1
Quilts featured in the "Art & Heirloom" exhibit for the Cedar Falls Historical Society’s annual exhibition.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Quilts 6
Quilts featured in the "Art & Heirloom" exhibit for the Cedar Falls Historical Society’s annual exhibition.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Quilts 2
Quilts featured in the "Art & Heirloom" exhibit for the Cedar Falls Historical Society’s annual exhibition.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Quilts 3
Quilts featured in the "Art & Heirloom" exhibit for the Cedar Falls Historical Society’s annual exhibition.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Quilts 4
Quilts featured in the "Art & Heirloom" exhibit for the Cedar Falls Historical Society’s annual exhibition.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Quilts 5
Quilts featured in the "Art & Heirloom" exhibit for the Cedar Falls Historical Society’s annual exhibition.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
021820kw-women-vote-exhibit-01
Pauline Harding, left, and Jean Richardson view the "Fight for the Right" exhibition on women's suffrage at the Cedar Falls Historical Society on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
021820kw-women-vote-exhibit-02
Buttons are displayed at the "Women and the Vote" exhibit at the Cedar Falls Historical Society on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
021820kw-women-vote-exhibit-07
Buttons are displayed at the "Women and the Vote" exhibit at the Cedar Falls Historical Society on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
021820kw-women-vote-exhibit-06
A corset is displayed at the "Women and the Vote" exhibit at the Cedar Falls Historical Society on Tuesday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-2
New exhibit on ceramics at Cedar Falls Historical Society Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-5
New exhibit on ceramics at Cedar Falls Historical Society Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-7
Decorative water cooler made in 1879 by Thomas Mountford, who worked for W. B. Sherwood & Co. and later went into partnership with William Sherwood.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-3
A vintage photograph of Raab's Stoneware and Terra Cotta Works, one of several potteries in Cedar Falls from the mid 1860s to the 1900s.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-1
A hands-on display of various types of pottery firing.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
041218mp-Cedar-Falls-Historical-Society-4
Visitors can handle dinner plates that are examples of different types of clay, glazing and firing.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
