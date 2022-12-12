 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Indiana man arrested in Cedar Falls sexual assault

  • 0
Courts
Shutterstock

CEDAR FALLS — An Indiana man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Cedar Falls hotel in 2021.

Brett Fitzgerald Duncan, 49, of Elkhart, formerly of Louisiana, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $50,000.

According to court records, Duncan was staying at a Cedar Falls hotel while travelling for work on June 10, 2021. He and the woman had been drinking at the hotel, and she fell asleep in his room. She awoke to Duncan on top of her, court records state.

As the U.S. government tries to recruit more women into the trucking industry, many women drivers say theyve been raped and attacked by their co-workers while on the road. In Real Life along with The Center for Public Integrity investigate.Read The Center for Public Integrity's full investigative report here.SEE MORE: Why Is The Trucking Industry Changing?

When later questioned by police, Duncan denied having sexual contact with the woman. DNA collected during the investigation matched Duncan, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued in August.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China government health adviser warns of surging COVID cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News