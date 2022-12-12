Indiana man arrested in Cedar Falls sexual assault

CEDAR FALLS — An Indiana man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Cedar Falls hotel in 2021.

Brett Fitzgerald Duncan, 49, of Elkhart, formerly of Louisiana, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $50,000.

According to court records, Duncan was staying at a Cedar Falls hotel while travelling for work on June 10, 2021. He and the woman had been drinking at the hotel, and she fell asleep in his room. She awoke to Duncan on top of her, court records state.

When later questioned by police, Duncan denied having sexual contact with the woman. DNA collected during the investigation matched Duncan, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued in August.

