Independence woman arrested in Hazleton burglary

HAZLETON – An Independence woman has been arrested in connection with a break-in at a farmstead in rural Hazleton in September.
Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies said Jessica Rae Miller Mullinex, 39, was arrested Feb. 23 for first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and trespass.
Authorities said they found evidence linking her to the scene of a Sept. 3 burglary at 2215 140th St. where a shed and camper were broken into. Investigators said $37,000 worth of items was taken, including a 2005 Ford Mustang.