Independence woman arrested in Hazleton burglary
Independence woman arrested in Hazleton burglary

buchanan county sheriff's office

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

 JEFF REINITZ

HAZLETON – An Independence woman has been arrested in connection with a break-in at a farmstead in rural Hazleton in September.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies said Jessica Rae Miller Mullinex, 39, was arrested Feb. 23 for first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and trespass.

Authorities said they found evidence linking her to the scene of a Sept. 3 burglary at 2215 140th St. where a shed and camper were broken into. Investigators said $37,000 worth of items was taken, including a 2005 Ford Mustang.

Mugshots February 2020

