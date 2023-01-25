Independence man sentenced to probation on federal gun charge

INDEPENDENCE — An Independence man who pleaded to misleading officials when he bought a gun has been sentenced to probation.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Dallas Wade Shannon, 47, to five years of supervised release on a charge of making a false statement during a firearm purchase on Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Authorities allege Shannon failed to disclose that he used marijuana when he filled out ATF paperwork to purchase a .22-caliber Heritage Rough Rider revolver when he bought the weapon from Hardware Hank on Feb. 14, 2022.
Shannon came to the attention of Independence Police in May 2022 when they were investigating his roommate on an unrelated matter, according to court records.
Some of the strictest gun laws in the country remain on the books in New York after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request from a group of firearms dealers to halt parts of new gun laws regulating the commercial sale of firearms.
When police came to their First Street West home to look for the roommate, they saw Shannon with the holstered revolver and noticed the odor of marijuana.
While police were applying for a search warrant, the roommate allegedly texted a juvenile living at the home to hide his marijuana, records state. Another youth at the home was found with $543 in cash from drug sales. The roommate, Timothy Lovell Williams, was later convicted of distribution of marijuana to a person under age 18.
During the search, police also found a .22-caliber Marlin rifle and a 12-gauge Hopkins and Allen Arms single-shot shotgun in Shannon’s basement bedroom along with drug paraphernalia, records state.
In arguing for leniency, Shannon’s attorney said the arrest cost Shannon his job, and he is attending treatment.
States where gun sales have increased the most since 2011
Gun sales on the rise
According to the number of firearm-related background checks performed by the FBI, Black Friday in 2022 was the third-highest day for gun sales ever, surpassing the amounts sold on the same dates in 2020 and 2021. (Note: The data does not directly represent a one-to-one correlation between a firearm background check and sale, as it does not include private gun purchases or instances where a carry permit is as an alternative to the background check.)
In some states, gun control laws are in judicial limbo. In Oregon, voters passed
Measure 114 in the November elections. The proposal aimed to end the so-called "Charleston loophole," which allowed buyers to obtain a firearm from a dealer before the background check was complete. It also added the requirement to pass a training course before purchasing a weapon.
In Washington D.C., where firearm-related background checks have skyrocketed in the last decade, permits are not required to buy rifles, shotguns, or handguns. However, background checks are
mandatory for all private sales, and gun buyers must register every firearm they acquire.
Illinois, which has one of the most stringent gun regulations in America,
leads the nation in background checks, which suggests the state's laws are functioning as designed.
With each state in the country addressing the issue of gun ownership and registration in different ways,
Stacker consulted data from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System to examine which states have seen the most significant increase in firearm-related background checks between 2011 and 2021. The figures taken into consideration are criminal record requests initiated by an officially licensed Federal Firearms Licensee or criminal justice/law enforcement agency before issuing a purchase or transfer permit. You may also like: Here's how much legislation in each state restricts or protects trans youth
Lutsenko_Oleksandr // Shutterstock
#25. Texas
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 202.8%
--- Checks in 2011: 617,597
--- Checks in 2021: 1,870,113
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 1,436,646
KatMoy // Shutterstock
#24. Missouri
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 204.2%
--- Checks in 2011: 199,086
--- Checks in 2021: 605,570
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 445,110
JEWEL SAMAD // Getty Images
#23. Washington
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 207.0%
--- Checks in 2011: 228,935
--- Checks in 2021: 702,930
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 619,603
DmyTo // Shutterstock
#22. Mississippi
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 207.5%
--- Checks in 2011: 96,484
--- Checks in 2021: 296,694
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 222,042
CHANDAN KHANNA // Getty Images
#21. Oklahoma
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 214.2%
--- Checks in 2011: 121,014
--- Checks in 2021: 380,249
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 295,071
You may also like: America's ambitious bet on wildlife crossings
damann // Shutterstock
#20. Vermont
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 218.9%
--- Checks in 2011: 16,016
--- Checks in 2021: 51,071
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 39,959
Kryuchka Yaroslav // Shutterstock
#19. Colorado
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 233.3%
--- Checks in 2011: 187,321
--- Checks in 2021: 624,251
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 474,871
Yasemin Yurtman Candemir // Shutterstock
#18. New Mexico
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 233.6%
--- Checks in 2011: 55,404
--- Checks in 2021: 184,807
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 146,184
Hunter Bliss Images // Shutterstock
#17. Tennessee
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 252.8%
--- Checks in 2011: 262,331
--- Checks in 2021: 925,496
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 746,690
Lutsenko_Oleksandr // Shutterstock
#16. Wisconsin
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 255.4%
--- Checks in 2011: 216,797
--- Checks in 2021: 770,432
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 565,119
You may also like: How driving is subsidized in America
Gagarin Iurii // Shutterstock
#15. South Carolina
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 266.1%
--- Checks in 2011: 126,627
--- Checks in 2021: 463,562
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 354,870
Nomad_Soul // Shutterstock
#14. Illinois
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 270.1%
--- Checks in 2011: 694,784
--- Checks in 2021: 2,571,685
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 3,998,754
Nomad_Soul // Shutterstock
#13. Georgia
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 271.0%
--- Checks in 2011: 209,268
--- Checks in 2021: 776,297
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 501,896
Nomad_Soul // Shutterstock
#12. Oregon
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 285.6%
--- Checks in 2011: 114,368
--- Checks in 2021: 440,999
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 412,741
Dmitri T // Shutterstock
#10. Rhode Island
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 307.0%
--- Checks in 2011: 8,582
--- Checks in 2021: 34,928
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 24,810
Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock
#9. Ohio
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 310.5%
--- Checks in 2011: 201,843
--- Checks in 2021: 828,561
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 564,951
Lutsenko_Oleksandr // Shutterstock
#8. Virginia
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 312.9%
--- Checks in 2011: 155,912
--- Checks in 2021: 643,707
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 498,195
Cass Tippit // Shutterstock
#7. Arizona
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 337.0%
--- Checks in 2011: 122,097
--- Checks in 2021: 533,540
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 446,903
megaflopp // Shutterstock
#5. Alabama
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 464.3%
--- Checks in 2011: 159,840
--- Checks in 2021: 902,047
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 617,962
carroteater // Shutterstock
#4. Delaware
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 485.3%
--- Checks in 2011: 11,355
--- Checks in 2021: 66,462
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 51,286
Dmitry Markov152 // Shutterstock
#3. Florida
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 577.3%
--- Checks in 2011: 241,671
--- Checks in 2021: 1,636,929
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 1,255,284
YES Market Media // Shutterstock
#2. New Jersey
- Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 659.9%
--- Checks in 2011: 29,093
--- Checks in 2021: 221,071
- Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 152,088
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.