Independence man sentenced to probation on federal gun charge

INDEPENDENCE — An Independence man who pleaded to misleading officials when he bought a gun has been sentenced to probation.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Dallas Wade Shannon, 47, to five years of supervised release on a charge of making a false statement during a firearm purchase on Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Authorities allege Shannon failed to disclose that he used marijuana when he filled out ATF paperwork to purchase a .22-caliber Heritage Rough Rider revolver when he bought the weapon from Hardware Hank on Feb. 14, 2022.

Shannon came to the attention of Independence Police in May 2022 when they were investigating his roommate on an unrelated matter, according to court records.

When police came to their First Street West home to look for the roommate, they saw Shannon with the holstered revolver and noticed the odor of marijuana.

While police were applying for a search warrant, the roommate allegedly texted a juvenile living at the home to hide his marijuana, records state. Another youth at the home was found with $543 in cash from drug sales. The roommate, Timothy Lovell Williams, was later convicted of distribution of marijuana to a person under age 18.

During the search, police also found a .22-caliber Marlin rifle and a 12-gauge Hopkins and Allen Arms single-shot shotgun in Shannon’s basement bedroom along with drug paraphernalia, records state.

In arguing for leniency, Shannon’s attorney said the arrest cost Shannon his job, and he is attending treatment.

