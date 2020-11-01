Independence man placed on probation in 2019 fire, burglary

INDEPENDENCE – An Independence man has been placed on probation for allegedly trying to set fire to a home in 2019.

Harry “Henry” Nicholas Federspiel, 22, entered a written plea to reduced charges of second-degree arson and second-degree burglary and waived an in-court appearance in Buchanan County District Court. On Monday he was granted a deferred judgment, which means the case will be removed from his record if he completes two to five years of probation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities allege Federspiel threatened his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend over the phone and then ignited flammable devices in the basement of the Winthrop apartment building were the man was living in August 2019.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.